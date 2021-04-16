Michael D Higgins introduces Ryan Tubridy to Bród's new brother, Misneach

The newest dog in the Áras will be on our TV screens tonight when President Michael D Higgins will appear on the Late Late Show.
In a video shared on the president’s official TikTok, we see the President on the grounds of his home with host Ryan Tubridy. Walking with the pair are, arguably, Ireland’s most famous dogs: Bród and his baby brother Misneach.
In the clip, Tubridy can be head asking if Bród is happy with his new companion. “Oh he is,” the president replies.
Misneach, a six-month-old Bernese mountain dog, joined the President’s family last month. His name translates to ‘courage’ and the president revealed in a statement that his dog’s name was inspired by “the time we are in”.
Bród’s name means ‘pride’.
The new addition came after the president’s dog Síoda died following a short illness last September. Her death led to an outpouring of grief from dog lovers around the country. And a mural of Síoda was painted in Ringsend, Co Dublin to pay tribute to the dog.
President Higgins has spoken in the past about his love of dogs and why he chose to have two dogs of that breed in the Áras.
Speaking about the pair in 2018, President Higgins said: "They're a very sociable breed and they're very safe with children. I've always had dogs all my life."