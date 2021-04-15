These women are so good at the Cork accent challenge you’d swear they were locals

The latest challenge doing the rounds on TikTok is all about the Irish accent and, of course, the Cork accent is among the dialects that crop up.
One attempt that caught a lot of attention involves a young woman and her mother, who say they’re from London and never even heard of Cork. They go on to say some Corkonian phrases and hit the nail on the head with their unique Rebel lilt. Phrases ranged from ‘Shut up you langer’ to ‘You’re some gowl’.
We were very impressed, until we realised their Cork accents were better than their London ones, and one of their names is Cliodhna. Nicely played, ladies.
They’re not the only ones playing tricks on us. A group of black Irish women began speaking in African accents before slipping easily into distinctive Dublin tones. You can watch that video on TikTok here.