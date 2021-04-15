These women are so good at the Cork accent challenge you’d swear they were locals

Wait a minute…
These women are so good at the Cork accent challenge you’d swear they were locals

The Cork slang challenge on TikTok

Thu, 15 Apr, 2021 - 12:40
Denise O’Donoghue

The latest challenge doing the rounds on TikTok is all about the Irish accent and, of course, the Cork accent is among the dialects that crop up.

One attempt that caught a lot of attention involves a young woman and her mother, who say they’re from London and never even heard of Cork. They go on to say some Corkonian phrases and hit the nail on the head with their unique Rebel lilt. Phrases ranged from ‘Shut up you langer’ to ‘You’re some gowl’.

We were very impressed, until we realised their Cork accents were better than their London ones, and one of their names is Cliodhna. Nicely played, ladies.

 

They’re not the only ones playing tricks on us. A group of black Irish women began speaking in African accents before slipping easily into distinctive Dublin tones. You can watch that video on TikTok here.

Read More

Bernard O'Shea: I'm binge-watching boxsets in bed. I like to pretend I'm Don Draper

More in this section

Tayto Park launches virtual school tours so children 'don't miss out' Tayto Park launches virtual school tours so children 'don't miss out'
GQ Men of the Year Awards 2016 - London Countdown star Rachel Riley and husband Pasha announce surprise baby news
Tan France’s Queer Eye co-stars share delight at news he will become a father Tan France’s Queer Eye co-stars share delight at news he will become a father
tiktokcorkcork accentaccent challenge
These women are so good at the Cork accent challenge you’d swear they were locals

Just won the Lotto? Here are five things that €12.7m could get you

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices