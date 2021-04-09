Home and Away director John Clabburn dies in freak gardening accident 

Known as JC to friends and colleagues, the world of Australian television is mourning today following the accidental death of John Clabburn.

On Tuesday, Mr Clabburn was trimming a hedge at his family home in Sydney when he cut his hand with a motorised saw. The shock of the accident caused the director to fall three metres from a ladder and he was tragically declared dead later that evening.

Alison Bell, star of The Let Down, said "The film/tv industry has lost one of our kindest. JC was our gentle, patient 1st AD, always mumbling something funny under his breath."

Actor, writer and director, Hunter Page-Lochard, said "It was an honour to be able to work with you on Les Norton. I’ll never forget the time he got me Visine eye drops cause I was called to set last minute and I had already 'clocked off'. He had my back and was super humble about it all."

Also among the people paying tribute to John is Denise Roberts — she played Nola Dibble on Home and Away in 1989 and also Valerie Squires on the show in 2004. She said: "RIP to the best 1st AD I’ve ever worked with... a most beautiful spirit, unassuming with a heart of gold and a wicked sense of humour. Sleep well JC my friend, the world is a much sadder place without you in it."

And Susan Prior, who played Margaret Henderson on Home and Away, said: "JC John Clabburn I can’t stop thinking of you today. Sending all my love to your family, and the multitudes of people you worked with in film and tv as a top class 1st AD. You made your job look so easy. Lucky to work with you on Les Norton recently. You will be mightily missed by so many people in this industry and beyond."

John is survived by Melissa, his wife of 27 years, and their two sons: Josh, 23, and Lewis, 21.