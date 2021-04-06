WATCH: This is what it’s like to celebrate a 150/1 winner while a 10-week-old baby sleeps beside you

History was made over the weekend, when Freewheelin Dylan became the longest-priced winner of the BoyleSports Irish Grand National, first run in 1870.
The winner, bred by Liam Norris from Dungarvan, is trained just three miles from the track by Dermot McLoughlin, whose father rode the winner of the race 59 years ago.
But it seems there was no one more excited about the victory than Dermot's cousin, Ollie who is seen cheering him home from his living room - where his 10-week-old nephew, Quinn was also sleeping.
Between ‘shhhh’ing’, laughing, and trying to contain her own excitement, Ciara Reilly managed to capture his reaction and posted it on social media.
It was the “for once in my life” that had us in stitches.
Freewheelin Dylan had some big supporters, Dermots cousin Ollie cheers him home🙈@RTEracing @RTEsport @hughcahill7 pic.twitter.com/Vm7UT7Myo8— Ciara Reilly (@ciarareilly99) April 5, 2021