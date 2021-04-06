Ten of the best Jedward moments on Twitter since last March

1. Sending lovehearts to their fans by sliding into their DM's

Over the last year, Jedward took it as a personal mission spread good vibes over the internet. Day after lockdown day, fans reported the duo sliding to their DMs to send wishes of joy.

A #Jedward DM is basically automatic citizenship, right? 😁thanks lads! pic.twitter.com/fgTL9rbljI — Canadian culchie spinster (@JessCaitReid) September 1, 2020

When Jedward DM you to send you good vibes and smiles you have no choice but to accept good vibes and smiles pic.twitter.com/zZZNzYJ6X7 — Laura (@ElleEmSee) June 17, 2020

2. They became activists

While protesting on behalf of Black Lives Matter in Los Angeles, the twins took us along on their adventure.

3. Highlighting the importance of minding our Irish skin

After experiencing severe farmers tan during the summer of 2020, they felt it essential to remind us to wear our factor fifty.

Please Protect your skin from the sun! Wear Suncream! This is the result of severe sunburn pic.twitter.com/jPhj1PqhJ5 — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) August 18, 2020

4. Impromptu acoustic sets

So committed to cheering us all up, Jedward have treated us to several surprise performances over the year. What a wonderful world.

5. They are Jeminem

Following the Late Late Show where they shaved their heads in aid of the Irish Cancer Society, Jedward renamed themselves Jeminem, in tribute to American rap artist Eminem.

6. They are feminists

On 2021 Trans Day of Visibility, Jedward took to the social platform to show support for trans women and to remind everyone that they are feminists too.

All the so called powerful women that call themselves feminists need to support Trans women! We Love all Women! It’s not misogynistic to have human decency towards living humans — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) April 2, 2021

7. They roasted Ian Brown

When the Stone Roses frontman tweeted 'NO LOCKDOWN NO TESTS NO TRACKS NO MASKS NO VAX' in September, the twins were quick to tweet him to correct the matter, as they saw it.

Hi Ian you discredited yourself with your backward views and non logical actions👍🏻 — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) September 14, 2020

8. They know how to make quarantine buddies

During Lockdown One, Jedward lived the Hollywood dreamwith movie star Tara Reid, and made sure to take us along with them.

9. They tried to teach Piers Morgan a cupla focal

During a Twitter spat with Piers Morgan in March, the twins tried to teach him some Irish.

Irish language lesson:

Póg mo thóin - Kiss my ass@piersmorgan — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) March 15, 2021

10. They created their own weather service

Courtesy of Jed Eireann, the twins gave us the weather alert of a lifetime as Storm Ellen approached in August.