Ten of the best Jedward moments on Twitter since last March

They have ignited a row with Simon Cowell on the social media platform, here are the moments that made us fall in love with John and Edward Grimes over the last year
Ten of the best Jedward moments on Twitter since last March

Jedward have lifted our spirits on the darker days since the pandemic. 

Tue, 06 Apr, 2021 - 11:55
Ciara McDonnell

1. Sending lovehearts to their fans by sliding into their DM's

Over the last year, Jedward took it as a personal mission spread good vibes over the internet. Day after lockdown day, fans reported the duo sliding to their DMs to send wishes of joy. 

2. They became activists

While protesting on behalf of Black Lives Matter in Los Angeles, the twins took us along on their adventure.

3. Highlighting the importance of minding our Irish skin

After experiencing severe farmers tan during the summer of 2020, they felt it essential to remind us to wear our factor fifty.

4. Impromptu acoustic sets

So committed to cheering us all up, Jedward have treated us to several surprise performances over the year. What a wonderful world.

5. They are Jeminem

Following the Late Late Show where they shaved their heads in aid of the Irish Cancer Society, Jedward renamed themselves Jeminem, in tribute to American rap artist Eminem. 

6. They are feminists

On 2021 Trans Day of Visibility, Jedward took to the social platform to show support for trans women and to remind everyone that they are feminists too. 

7. They roasted Ian Brown

When the Stone Roses frontman tweeted 'NO LOCKDOWN NO TESTS NO TRACKS NO MASKS NO VAX' in September, the twins were quick to tweet him to correct the matter, as they saw it. 

8. They know how to make quarantine buddies

During Lockdown One, Jedward lived the Hollywood dreamwith movie star Tara Reid, and made sure to take us along with them. 

9. They tried to teach Piers Morgan a cupla focal

During a Twitter spat with Piers Morgan in March, the twins tried to teach him some Irish. 

10. They created their own weather service

Courtesy of Jed Eireann, the twins gave us the weather alert of a lifetime as Storm Ellen approached in August. 

More in this section

Alison Curtis: 'She just fell apart after he died. That's the reality' Alison Curtis: 'She just fell apart after he died. That's the reality'
Five things you didn’t know about Graham Norton Five things you didn’t know about Graham Norton
TRIC Awards 2020 - London Eamonn Holmes says he is in hospital with pain like he has ‘never experienced’
Oprah Winfrey interviews the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Piers Morgan: The British public backs me over Harry and Meghan

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices