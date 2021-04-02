Eamonn Holmes says he is in hospital with pain like he has ‘never experienced’

Eamonn Holmes (Ian West/PA)

Fri, 02 Apr, 2021 - 07:33
Tom Horton, PA

Eamonn Holmes says he has gone to hospital after having “pain like I’ve never experienced in my life”.

The television presenter, 61, shared the message alongside an image of him in hospital wearing a mask yesterday.

He said he does not know the cause of the pain.

He tweeted: “At Hospital ….. pain like I’ve never experienced in my life.

“Need to find out what’s causing this.

“Wish me well.”

In a later tweet, Holmes said he had “chronic pain”, adding he hopes to talk about chronic pain when he returns to This Morning next week.

"Will have clearer picture of what's causing my pain tomorrow but just to say folks like so many of you I've lived with variations of chronic pain for years. Don't allow it to stop me working & next week I'd like to be a voice for many of you and discuss the subject on This Morning.

"In the meantime I am proud that my experience has given you a voice and I'm humbled by your various and different experiences and your kindness to me. If between us we can get more solutions more understanding and more resources directed towards CP then that would be a result."

Laura Whitmore welcomes baby girl as she's seen bringing her new arrival home

Celebrities Attend Day 6 Of Wimbledon 2019

Laura Whitmore welcomes baby girl as she's seen bringing her new arrival home

