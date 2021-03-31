RTÉ's Sinead Kennedy gives birth to baby girl, Indie

Today Show presenter Sinead Kennedy has given birth to a baby girl.

In an Instagram post, Kennedy said her baby was born a few days ago and they are both home and “settling into life”. She revealed they named their daughter: Indie Kirwan.

She announced the good news with a photo of her husband, Conor Kirwan, carrying baby Indie out of Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH) and said they feel “extremely grateful” to be parents.

“Indie Kirwan is the most precious thing to have ever happened to us. We’re overcome with happiness and are feeling extremely grateful,” she wrote.

Conor Kirwan carries baby Indie out of Cork University Maternity Hospital. Picture: Sinead Kennedy

“We’ll love you forever baby girl. Thank you so much to the incredible staff at CUMH for looking after us both so well.”

The Cork-born presenter is on maternity leave from her co-hosting duties on RTÉ’s Today Show with Dáithí Ó Sé and Maura Derrane. She officially clocked off earlier this month, with co-host Ó Sé telling her the best is yet to come in life.

“I just said to her, you're in for the time of your life,” he told The Moments That Made Me, the Weekend Podcast from the Irish Examiner.

Dáithí O'Sé, Maura Derrane and Sinéad Kennedy. Picture: Miki Barlok.

“There's a gear inside me that I didn't know I had, and you don't know it's there until the child looks back at you. The best is yet to come in her life.”

Her RTÉ colleague Bláthnaid Treacy is covering her duties while she is away.

Kennedy married Kirwan, a naval officer, in 2014 in a ceremony in Sneem, Co Kerry.