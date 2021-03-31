Jedward talk about losing their mother, Black Lives Matter, and trans rights after shaving off hair on The Late Late Show

While Jedward's tunes could never be accused of being deep, John and Edward Grimes have been engaged in a fair bit of deep talking in recent times.

Fresh from shaving off each other's signature quiffs as part of last week's Late Late Show fundraising drive, which has raised nearly €3 million for the Irish Cancer Society, the twins did a video interview today where they spoke about losing their mother Susanna to cancer two years ago.

“Certain organisations make that difference. Night nurses, or anything, it does make a difference for family members. Our mom passed away, cancer was one of the main factors, in 2019. We definitely had to grow up ourselves,” Edward told Sky News presenter Stephen Dixon.

“We’ve always, you know, been on a journey,” John said. “She was always our biggest fan and she always supporting us and wanted us to go out there and express ourselves and never be nervous or scared so that’s what we keep doing.”

The Dublin-based duo has been known for their larger-than-life hairstyles since they first appeared on The X Factor more than ten years ago.

They've sung on Eurovision and taken part in the reality television series Big Brother twice since skyrocketing to fame in 2009.

“We are rocking the Sinead O’ Connor,” John joked in today's interview, saying their new haircuts were perfect for running.

The 29-year-olds decided to do the shave to show solidarity with all of those on a journey with cancer and said that the support and sense of community from their fans, who Edward said gave them a “big hug virtually” on the night, has been tremendous.

The big shave in progress, on The Late Late Show last Friday. Picture: Andres Poveda

The duo has been taking to social media in recent times to talk about issues such as the Black Lives Matter movement, Covid-19, the Royal Family, and LGBTQ+ rights, which Stephen Dixon noted during their interview.

“We’re in this time and day to take a stance. I feel like a lot more people in the entertainment world need to take a stance because they have a platform and it does make a massive difference," Edward said, taking the opportunity to speak about rights for the transgender community.

“I feel like trans rights matter as well. There’s a lot of different laws that need to be changed to give them rights in healthcare and that’s an ongoing issue."

“The Vatican also needs to approve of LGBTQ marriage because your churches are damp, they need some life,” he added.

John agreed, saying: “I think everyone wants to be seen and heard and it’s great that we can be with the fans, be with the people, who are speaking for the future, moving into the future. I feel sometimes people have these old beliefs and we’ve got to be open-minded to everyone else’s beliefs.”

Before & After Shave



Fuck Cancer Donate now https://t.co/7kDTGUaTBU pic.twitter.com/T8nfi9xwaI — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) March 27, 2021

Edward said he feels like the brothers have done a “full 360” since marching in the Black Lives Matter protests in Los Angeles while quarantining with US actress Tara Reid last year. “It really does make you feel like you’re making a change.”

The twins also sang a rendition of Nothing Compares on the show, before urging viewers to get their Covid-19 vaccinations and promising to see fans on tour next year.