Opportunity for a boy to become ‘breakout star’ in Kerry-filmed movie with Olivia Coleman

A casting call has been issued for a young actor to star beside Oscar-winning actress Olivia Coleman in a movie to be filmed in Co Kerry.

The Crown star Colman will be in Co Kerry this summer for the filming of Joyride in the Tralee area as well as in other parts of the county.

Joyride is written by Ailbhe Keogan and is described as a foul-mouthed feel-good fairytale. It centres on Coleman’s character, Joy, who ends up in a stolen car with 13-year-old boy racer Mully and a newborn baby.

Keogan is a board member of the Kerry International Film Festival and lives in Castlegregory.

Kerry has produced some world-class actors in recent years, including Fossa's Michael Fassbender and Jessie Buckley, who is from Killarney, and this role could catapult another local actor to fame.

A casting call has been issued for a young boy aged between 11 and 16, to share the screen with Coleman as Mully. No previous acting experience is required and filming is expected to take place between June and August.

It is described as “a great leading role for a breakout actor”.

The movie will be directed by Emmy-winning director Emer Reynolds, who said it is an “incredible part for a young male actor”.

"It has the extraordinary Oscar-winner Olivia Coleman and it's a black comedy, road movie,” Reynolds told The Mirror.

It's a very feel-good, warm and funny film that's set in Kerry and Clare. Hopefully, we'll be shooting it this summer.

"I can't wait to film it, I'm a huge fan of Olivia and when she signed on, I was over the moon at the prospect of working with her.”

Casting director Elaine Grainger, who previously chose actors for films including Inception, Batman Begins and The Dark Knight, said Coleman was hugely impressed with the script.

Parents are requested to email egirishfilm@gmail.com on behalf of interested minors with their name, where they are based, a recent photo, details of acting experience or some information about themselves.