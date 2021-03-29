Making Cents: Citizens Information Service open for business in spite of pandemic

With so many services and offices closed during the current restrictions, the Citizens Information Service is keen to remind anyone who needs its services that staff are available to help.

“The South Munster Citizens Information Service is playing a vital role during the Covid-19 pandemic, remaining open and providing free and confidential assistance and advice for people living and working in Ireland,” John Beausang and Yvonne Rayner, Cork City’s Citizens Information Managers, said. “Since March 2020 the service, which has 18 offices throughout Kerry and Cork, has taken over 85,000 calls and dealt with over 125,000 queries.

“For anyone needing information, advice or [who has] an advocacy issue, they can call a member of the local Citizens Information team who will be happy to assist and make an appointment if necessary.”

Mr Beausan and Mr Raynor said the service is currently receiving a high number of call and email queries regarding the CPUP (Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment) and tax credits and in particular Joint Assessment.

The biggest concern people are having is with how CPUP received in 2021 is taxed. In contrast to last year, PUP is now taxable in real-time during 2021 — meaning you are taxed as you are paid.

The Department of Social Protection informs Revenue on a weekly basis the amount of taxable PUP paid to each person and the tax due is collected by reducing the person’s tax credit and rate band. In some cases, this may affect your spouse’s tax credits.

There are three types of assessment for married couples/civil partners, and it is worth assessing which works best for your circumstances.

The joint assessment (or "aggregation") option is usually the most favourable basis of assessment for a married couple or civil partners.

This option is automatically given by the tax office when you advise them of your marriage or civil partnership, but this does not prevent you from choosing any of the options.

Under the separate assessment option, the tax affairs of spouses or civil partners are independent of each other, but any unused tax credits, reliefs, and rate bands can be transferred between each spouse or civil partner.

If you opt for Separate Treatment for Assessment, you and your spouse or civil partner are taxed as if you were not married or in a civil partnership. You cannot transfer your unused tax credits, reliefs and rate bands to your spouse or civil partner.

While taxation of CPUP may have brought the issue to the forefront for some couples, checking best use of tax credits and assessments is always worth doing and Mr Beausang and Ms Rayner recommend couples take advice if they are unsure of anything in this area.

“Sometimes people find themselves faced with unexpected issues and feel they are at a crossroads in their life without a compass,” they said. “If anyone requires information or advice around this issue, they can contact us in complete confidence, we provide free, independent, and non-judgmental assistance and advice.

“We can provide you with the information and advice you need to find what’s right for you.” The service can also help with issues in a number of other areas.

“We provide support on a wide range of issues, the most common include Covid-19, employment, education, health, income supports, social welfare, housing and family matters,” Mr Beausang and Ms Rayner said.

Due to Covid-19, drop-in services are not currently available, but the offices are still staffed and busy assisting callers.

“While most issues are dealt with over the phone, we can offer pre-arranged appointments where necessary, in selected centres, ensuring Covid-19 guidelines are adhered to.

"When a pre-arranged appointment is offered, clients should bring all relevant paperwork to the office e.g. Decision letters, they should have forms completed in advance and be aware of the time limitations of an appointment (45 minutes).”