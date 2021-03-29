Moon children: How TikTok users greeted last night's supermoon

Get up to anything much at the weekend?

Had a bath, cleaned your house... left a bottle of water out in the light of the moon, with a note about your intentions for the new season in hopes of making them happen?

A full moon, known as the Worm Moon is seen above Hadleigh Castle in Essex. Picture date: Sunday March 28, 2021. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire

Video sharing app TikTok was abuzz with excitement over the course of the weekend for the arrival of last night's 'supermoon', an extraordinarily bright full moon that marked the beginning of a new lunar phase, and for astrology enthusiasts, a chance to push the reset button on lives and relationships.

"Full moons are a time period designed for you to release what no longer serves you", says US TikToker Zingara. "What are some things, big or small, that you've been holding onto, that you need to let go of?"

Some TikTokers decided to use this renewed motivation to implement simple decisions, or indulge in a bit of self-care, like having a bath, deep-cleaning their houses, and reflecting on their intentions for the coming season.

"The Moon is in Libra, a sign of teamwork, collaboration, and balance, so pay special attention to the energy you're putting into relationships right now," adds Zingara.

The full moon rises behind the Church of our Lady in Munich, Germany, Sunday, March 28, 2021. The March full moon in March is called the "Worm Moon." (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

"This is a big full moon, because it's the first of the new astrological season, and the first of a series of four supermoons," adds TikTok user KirbyBe. "It's prime time to release stuck, negative energy you've been holding in your body, and attract in what you're wanting."

Others have been a bit more specific in their seasonal ritual, making 'moon water' by willing their intentions to the new lunar phase.

"Before the sky turns dark, put a water bottle out under the moonlight," instructs user spiritualitywithjt.

"Under that, put an affirmation with a post-it note, about something you want to work through in the next two weeks.

"Then, over the next three days, drink that water, first thing in the morning.

"You got this," he adds.

With another full moon and a meteor shower forecast for the end of next month, it certainly looks like a busy time for those of a cosmic disposition.

To learn about the science behind supermoons, click here.