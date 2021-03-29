‘Roll out the AstraZeneca’ Meath man and his son call out government in tongue-in-cheek song

Meath man Eamonn Macdonncha has been putting smiles on the faces of people on social media with a tongue-in-cheek lockdown song calling out the government.
The Athboy-based musician took to Facebook to perform his song 'Roll out the AstraZeneca' with his son, Ciaran on the low flute.
During the song, Macdonnacha takes on the persona of some well-known Irish faces, such as Christy Moore, Richie Kavanagh, and Cork’s own, John Spillane.
Speaking to the Meath Chronicle, Eamonn explained that the inspiration for the tune was derived from the Cork ballad, Salonika.
“I thought you could do a great skit on that one changing the words but using the same air.
