‘Roll out the AstraZeneca’ Meath man and his son call out government in tongue-in-cheek song

The inspiration for the tune was derived from the Cork ballad, Salonika
‘Roll out the AstraZeneca’ Meath man and his son call out government in tongue-in-cheek song

Eamonn Macdonncha performing his song 'Roll out the AstraZeneca' with his son, Ciaran on the low flute.

Mon, 29 Mar, 2021 - 09:42
Anna O’Donoghue

Meath man Eamonn Macdonncha has been putting smiles on the faces of people on social media with a tongue-in-cheek lockdown song calling out the government.

The Athboy-based musician took to Facebook to perform his song 'Roll out the AstraZeneca' with his son, Ciaran on the low flute.

During the song, Macdonnacha takes on the persona of some well-known Irish faces, such as Christy Moore, Richie Kavanagh, and Cork’s own, John Spillane.

 

Speaking to the Meath Chronicle, Eamonn explained that the inspiration for the tune was derived from the Cork ballad, Salonika.

“I thought you could do a great skit on that one changing the words but using the same air.

Salonika is a Cork song from the first World War. It’s about the Irish soldiers who went over to fight in the war and there were arguments in the city about who stayed at home and fought the British soldiers and who went to fight in the war

Check out Eamonn Macdonncha on Facebook for upcoming music and virtual gigs.

More in this section

Vicky Phelan: My doctors weren't expecting me to respond that quickly Vicky Phelan: My doctors weren't expecting me to respond that quickly
'Jaysis! Who am I?!': Jedward shave their heads for Daffodil Day 'Jaysis! Who am I?!': Jedward shave their heads for Daffodil Day
56th Annual Emmy Awards 2004 Arrested Development star Jessica Walter dies aged 80
Brit Awards 2018 - Arrivals - London

Storm Keating describes ‘most frightening week of my life’ after emergency spinal surgery

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices