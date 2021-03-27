Vicky Phelan: My doctors weren't expecting me to respond that quickly

Vicky Phelan took to social media on Friday night to update her followers on the progress of the medical trial she is participating in.

Less nausea

"It's Friday 26th of March. I thought I'd get around to doing this yesterday but I was really groggy again yesterday actually. Two good things. This time I have not vomited so this is the first time I have not been sitting on the floor in front of the toilet for two or three days. Nor have I had to go into hospital for any fluids. So maybe my body is finally starting to adjust this medication."

The women's health advocate went on to explain that the doctors have upped the dose of one of her medications, one of the injections she receives into her leg. "I'm getting 75% of that now compared to only 50%, so that's good. I'm still only on 50% of the main drug, but it looks like on the next dose, they're going to up it if I don't bleed in between these next two weeks."

She said that she believes that the big difference this time around was that she started to take the anti-sickness medication on Sunday rather than Monday. She received another medication on the day of the drug, an anti-psychotic medication called Olanzopine, which is an anti-emetic drug used to treat nausea and vomiting in advanced cancer patients.

"You know, it's kind of really the only alternative for the type of sickness that I have, there's nothing else they seem to be able to give me that work. So I was really hoping, taking the 10 milligrammes on Tuesday that that would work but you know it was amazing."

Though the drug made Vicky feel extremely groggy, she said she'll take the side effects, "you know what, I'll take that any day over the bloody sickness so I haven't vomited once since Tuesday which is really you know I wasn't expecting that, which is a bonus."

Scan results

She got the full results of her scan yesterday and it is positive news.

"I have no new tumours, which is great because I have obviously had two new tumours since I landed here in January," she explained.

"While I don't have a huge, you know, shrinkage to show for the last four doses, my disease is stable and I've got no new tumours so that is really, really good at my stage of this disease."

The plan now is to attack the disease more aggressively in the coming weeks, upping the dose of medication for the next cycle of treatment.

Phelan is as upbeat as always and appears to be extremely positive about the outcome so far.

"It might not sound like much, but, when you get to the stage of my disease, no new tumours is a really good development. And, please God by the next scan in eight weeks time, I will have hopefully noticeable tumour shrinkage at that stage."

It was her mother's birthday on Tuesday, and Vicky said that she was delighted to be able to give her good news.

New digs

As well as recovering from treatment, she is packing up, getting ready to move house next week, to be close to her 'Florence Nightingale', Geraldine.

"I'm only going to be living actually about five or five-minute walk away from her house, which will be great. It will free her up and give me a bit more freedom as well. I think now that I have settled into the drug, I don't need to be as close to the hospital as I have been so happy to move a little bit further away, and I know that I have Geraldine if I need to get down to the hospital quickly."

Always thinking of others, Vicky signed off her update with hopes that we are all getting some time to ourselves "doing something nice, even just a small thing, because it is so important to stay positive and have some glimmer of hope. So thank you everybody for your continued support your prayers, your thoughts, your messages, everything, it really really means a huge amount to me over here on my own, away from my family."