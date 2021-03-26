'Jaysis! Who am I?!': Jedward shave their heads for Daffodil Day

The Jedward you once knew are gone...the duo have shaved off their signature quiffs.

The Irish twins are as famous for their larger-than-life hairstyle as they are for their singing.

Twins John and Edward took the plunge and shaved each others heads to help raise Daffodil Day donations.

The big haircut took place live on The Late Late Show as part of the shows Daffodil Day celebration.

The two Dublin singers took part in the annual Irish Cancer Society fundraiser in memory of their mother, Susanna, who passed away from cancer in 2019.

Speaking ahead of Friday night's show, they said: "We are honouring the memory of all those who have come and gone, we are sending strength and love to all those suffering.

"It's heartbreaking that all our loved ones aren't with us, but they will be looking down on us from heaven."

Ahead of shaving their heads, the twins sang a beautiful acoustic rendition of Cyndi Lauper's True Colours.

Jedward performing True Colours on RTÉ's Late Late Show on Friday night.

The pair were enthusiastic as ever as the head shaving began. The trademark blonde quiffs have been part of their look for 10 years since they first appeared on X Factor as Jedward.

"This is grown-up Jedward. People could never see past the hair!"

While there was great banter from the two lads as their bleached locks tumbled to the ground, the brothers became emotional as they spoke of their mother and their grandfather who also lived with cancer.

It was important for them to remind people why they were getting rid of the hair which has played such a big part in their careers - it was done in solidarity with all those who had to do the same as part of their cancer journey.

Today marks the second Daffodil Day to have been cancelled due to the pandemic.

The fundraiser is vital for the Irish Cancer Society as the money raised funds their night nursing services, the support line, free counselling services for cancer patients and their families, as well as the 13 Daffodil Centres located at major hospitals across the country.

Friday night's Late Late Show fundraised €2.5m by the end of the show which featured stories of those who are living with cancer, are caring for those who currently have cancer and those who have lost loved ones.

If you would like to donate to the Irish Cancer Society for Daffodil Day, you can text DAFFODIL to 50300 or donate online here.

If you or someone close to you is affected by cancer, you can contact the Irish Cancer Society support line on 1800 200 700. The Support Line is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm.