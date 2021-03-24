Bill Clinton and Kamala Harris to discuss the impact of the pandemic on women

There are some people in the world who fade out of view when they lose power, slipping out of the public eye and into a quieter life behind the scenes, somewhat mimicking a normal retirement.

Then, there is Bill Clinton.

The 42nd president of the United States has very much remained on the public stage since leaving office in 2001 - whether that stage is his wife’s or that of his charity, the Clinton Foundation, which is hosting a one-on-one between the former president and the current US vice president, Kamala Harris, this week.

The conversation is taking place as part of the 13th Clinton Global Initiative University meeting, which is an annual event that gathers experts together to help young people work on social impact projects.

The virtual conference began yesterday, with over 600 students taking part online across the world, and will conclude Friday after the sit-down with Vice President Harris.

The aim of the week is to explore topics such as post-pandemic recovery, faith in democracy, and environmental issues, according to the foundation. Other guests include rockstar voting activist Stacey Abrams, Washington DC mayor Muriel Bowser and NASA astronaut Cady Coleman.

Clinton has been working on the foundation’s leadership development programme since 2007 with the help of his daughter Chelsea, visiting universities around the US.

This year’s concluding discussion with Vice President Harris will take place in Harris’ alma mater Howard University in Washington DC and will surround the topic of the pandemic’s impact on women.

Since the pandemic began, women’s job losses have been 1.8 times greater than men’s. Women are also more likely to cut back on work due to school or childcare closures and to work in industries expected to decline most due to the pandemic.

The choice of host for the discussion has been questioned by some, who are citing the former president’s affair with 22-year-old intern Monica Lewinsky while in office and later allegations of sexual misconduct.

Author and podcaster Krystal Ball took to Twitter in response, writing: “Noted champion of women and girls Bill Clinton” last night.

Noted champion of women and girls Bill Clinton https://t.co/iIPHHMPIFt — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) March 23, 2021

“I guess Jeffrey Epstein is no longer available,” another Twitter user wrote, noting Clinton’s ties to the convicted sex trafficker.

Another tweeted: “Followed by Harvey Weinstein discussing women in the workplace.”

The choice is an interesting one, seeing as Chelsea Clinton is a successful advocate and author in her own right and would be more than capable of hosting a discussion on women’s empowerment.

Hillary Clinton, who came the closest a woman ever has to the US presidency and has been wielding a hammer toward the glass ceiling for decades, will also be at the conference this week.

The former secretary of state has close ties to the Harris family. Kamala Harris’ sister Maya was a senior advisor to Hillary Clinton in 2016 and her daughter Meena has tweeted about Clinton in the past, posting a picture of her own daughter with Clinton at this year's inauguration.

Left — showing @HillaryClinton pictures of my first grandbaby, born during the 2016 campaign.



Right — last week, introducing them in person for the first time!🥰 pic.twitter.com/kfDrvEiYLD — Maya Harris (@mayaharris_) January 28, 2021

Clinton has also been vocal about her support of Kamala Harris and her “historical” swearing-in as the first female vice president.

Why Hillary wouldn’t be hosting a discussion on women’s empowerment for the younger generation is sure to be a highly questioned topic as the conference progresses this week.

Either way, Kamala is sure to dazzle this Friday. Maybe Hillary will even watch in another purple suit from the sidelines.