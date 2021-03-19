Aon, dó, trí: You'll be 'seacht' when you see this toddler counting in English and Irish

Lucy from Tralee in County Kerry is only one year and eight months old but she's got her numbers down pat already.
And seeing as Seachtain na Gaeilge 2021 has just wrapped up, isn't it lovely to see how confident she is speaking as gaeilge!
Her mum, Sandy, said she was counting in English a few months ago. So Lucy's great grandmother, Margaret, (Sandy's grandmother) decided to take it a step further and get her counting in Irish too.
"Lucy started talking with just single words when she was around seven months, but sure she's like a parrot now — we'll have to watch what we say around her," laughed Sandy.
Sandy and her husband don't speak Irish at home but are keen to start using a cúpla focail in conversations with Lucy from now on.
They made the recording to send to aunties who are teachers and they were delighted to see her skills.
As she says herself — she's an-mhaith!