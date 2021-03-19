Aon, dó, trí: You'll be 'seacht' when you see this toddler counting in English and Irish

— Lucy is only 20 months but loves counting in English and as Gaeilge
Aon, dó, trí: You'll be 'seacht' when you see this toddler counting in English and Irish

Lucy loves counting in both English and Irish

Fri, 19 Mar, 2021 - 15:44

Lucy from Tralee in County Kerry is only one year and eight months old but she's got her numbers down pat already.

And seeing as Seachtain na Gaeilge 2021 has just wrapped up, isn't it lovely to see how confident she is speaking as gaeilge!

Her mum, Sandy, said she was counting in English a few months ago. So Lucy's great grandmother, Margaret, (Sandy's grandmother) decided to take it a step further and get her counting in Irish too.

"Lucy started talking with just single words when she was around seven months, but sure she's like a parrot now — we'll have to watch what we say around her," laughed Sandy.

Sandy and her husband don't speak Irish at home but are keen to start using a cúpla focail in conversations with Lucy from now on.

They made the recording to send to aunties who are teachers and they were delighted to see her skills.

As she says herself — she's an-mhaith!

Read More

5 clever hacks to make parenting a bit easier

More in this section

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK crowns its series two winner RuPaul’s Drag Race UK crowns its series two winner
Review of the Year 2020 Dawn O'Porter and Greg O'Shea among the friends reacting to Caroline Flack documentary
Over 1m views for Kinsale girl, 4, singing Danny Boy from scenic Cork spots Over 1m views for Kinsale girl, 4, singing Danny Boy from scenic Cork spots
countingseachtain na gaeilgeirishtoddlertralee
Aon, dó, trí: You'll be 'seacht' when you see this toddler counting in English and Irish

World Down Syndrome Day: I want people to know how amazing these kids are

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices