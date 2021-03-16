Man making walrus noises appears on news from Valentia Island and becomes instant icon

“Suddenly I heard...” said Anthony Fitzgerald, who proceeded to groan like a walrus, thus opening one of the best television reports we’ve seen in a long time.

The clip is part of RTÉ’s coverage of a strange visitor off the coast of Co Kerry and it features a host of chatty characters, showing the best of the Kingdom’s personalities.

A giant walrus turned up in Valentia Island on Sunday and is believed to have travelled there from Greenland. What brought him so far? “We think he must be chasing a female,” one local mused to camera, while another said: “he’s a celebrity here, easily the most famous visitor we had since the tetrapod over 385 million years ago.”

Neighbours of all ages were out to welcome their new neighbour, which one child said travelled to the island on an iceberg.

It’s not the first time our imaginations have been captured by colourful characters on our national broadcaster.

The late horse trainer Peter Casey’s celebration after a winning race at Leopardstown in 2012 was caught on camera. Casey, who was overcome with emotion, shared how he’d be celebrating the win: “I'll have fucking sex tonight and everything, and I'm going away for a week.”

10 years ago, we all watched over and over as a man walking on a footpath in Dublin slipped on some ice. It was caught on camera by RTÉ and aired as part of the coverage of the cold snap the country experienced at the time. We never found out who the man was, though we know he wasn’t seriously injured, but if we ever see him fall again, we’re sure to recognise him.

Speaking of cold weather, you wouldn’t be long getting ‘frostbit’ as Ruairi McSorley from Derry reminded us in 2015 while speaking to UTV.

The clip of the schoolboy went viral and led to his appearing on The Saturday Night Show with Brendan O’Connor to talk about the unexpected attention he gained.

In a different weather event in 2010, Bridie Greene lamented the flooding at her home in Co Roscommon and the clip was, inexplicably, autotuned and became a catchy ear-worm.

Icons, the lot of them.