Harry's talk with William and Charles 'not productive'

Royal family has not contacted Meghan Markle since she spoke about her experiences in the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey
Meghan Markle with her husband, Harry. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Tue, 16 Mar, 2021 - 14:37

American breakfast show presenter Gayle King said she had spoken to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and was told talks between Harry and his brother, William, and father, Charles, were “not productive”.

Speaking on CBS This Morning on the fallout from the couple’s Oprah Winfrey interview, King said: “I’m not trying to break news, but I did actually call them to see how they were feeling and it’s true Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father too.

“The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive but they are glad that they have at least started a conversation.”

King said the royal family had not contacted Meghan following the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

She said: “I think what is still upsetting to them is that the palace keeps saying they want to work it out privately and yet they believe these false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan still. No-one in the royal family has talked to Meghan yet.”

Like Meghan Markle, I struggled with dark thoughts during pregnancy

