Harry's talk with William and Charles 'not productive'

American breakfast show presenter Gayle King said she had spoken to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and was told talks between Harry and his brother, William, and father, Charles, were “not productive”.

Speaking on CBS This Morning on the fallout from the couple’s Oprah Winfrey interview, King said: “I’m not trying to break news, but I did actually call them to see how they were feeling and it’s true Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father too.