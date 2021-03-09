Overhaul Ireland's sex education or face an addiction epidemic 

"Ireland is maturing when it comes to how we think and talk about sex. Whether it is our curriculum in school, or our open attitude towards sex, Ireland is turning its back on its moralistic past. In doing so, we will have to address the shame and sexual trauma left behind after years of dysfunction. This process should, and must, include a conversation around consent, education, and, very importantly, sex addiction. And I believe we are ready to have that conversation," says senator Lynn Ruane, a long-time community addiction worker and ex-president of Trinity College Dublin’s Student Union.

Compulsive sexual behaviour is thriving in Ireland during the Covid-19 pandemic as the conditions in lockdown are ripe for addiction to escalate, according to experts dealing with people seeking assistance to overcome sex addiction. In fact, specialist services cannot keep up with the demand.

Many leading authorities believe there a sex addiction epidemic secretly coming of age in Ireland. Sex addiction affects both men and women across all strata of society but Irish youth, teenagers especially, flung into a global sexual revolution for which they are thoroughly unprepared, are most vulnerable.

Ms Ruane, a single mother at the age of 15 who later suffered as a rape victim, is seeking a radical change to Ireland’s sex education curriculum as a significant move in the right direction. Lynn advocates that as a society we have a responsibility to educate people, especially young people, but society must first develop its own balanced attitude to the issue.

In a country evolving from extreme sexual trauma, abuse, and repression, there are serious concerns that an Irish society making policy from unexamined shame-based views on sex will only create more of the same — exacerbating the very problem it’s attempting to address. Therefore, Lynn is firstly calling to open a national dialogue on Ireland’s sexual issues.

Donal Clifford, one of the country’s few psychotherapists specifically trained in treating sex addiction, says, "sex addiction is a rapidly growing problem in Irish society today, evident in the numbers presenting to therapists for help. This is mainly due to accessibility to the internet and social media, where people have free, anonymous, 24-hour access to sexual partners and activities without limits".

Donal is the founder of the organisation, SALT Sex and Love Therapy, based in Cork. The group supports people to change their out-of-control and damaging sexual behaviour. Yet, despite recently expanding its capacity fivefold, SALT cannot meet the vast numbers asking for help.

A recovered alcoholic and drug addict with more than 10 years’ experience as an addiction counsellor, Donal now focuses solely on helping those suffering from compulsive behaviours around love and sex.

"The United States has been working with people presenting with sex addiction for half a century, and the UK have designated centres for 15 years. Yet, here in Ireland, we have almost no resources directed at the issue," he says.

"In Cork alone in the past five years, I have 72 clients who have presented with what they describe as sex addiction. Many more are seeking help but there is nowhere for them to go. I believe these small few with the courage to come forward represent only a tiny percentage of people suffering with this addiction."

Experts believe the Covid-19 pandemic only intensifies this situation by fostering the conditions in which compulsive sexual behaviour usually thrives. The stress of forced isolation implemented during the lockdowns channelled millions of people towards increased online connections, hook-up sites, and pornography use, while simultaneously cutting off those most at risk from the resources they need to support their mental health: healthy connections, therapy, treatment centres, aftercare programmes, and 12-step fellowships. The extent of the effects of the pandemic on sex addiction will only become apparent over the coming years.

However, some experts remain cautious about labelling compulsive or damaging sexual behaviour as addiction. Sex therapist and Ireland's only clinical sexologist Emily Power Smith is a champion of sex positivity and on a mission to make it safe and easy for Irish people to talk about sexuality. She is rallying against sex addiction as a diagnosis.

"Choosing to focus Irish attention on a label that incites fear and shame is the total opposite of what is needed. In order to create positive change in our society, we need to become educated and confident, not more scared and disempowered," says Emily.

"Sex addiction [as a label] doesn't allow us to distinguish between consensual and non-consensual acts that might be out of control or problematic. It allows untrained practitioners to diagnose and treat people however they want, because we are not educated enough to question those practitioners. Let's have more sex positive education and less nuns diagnosing ‘sex addiction’ because they don't approve of masturbating to porn."

While many experts on the frontlines predict that sex addiction and its consequences — unplanned pregnancies, STIs, mental health problems, eating disorders, alcohol and drug abuse, and increased suicide figures — will soon rival the devastating effects of Ireland’s alcohol, drug, and gambling crises, others claim that this issue, left untreated, can lead to criminal sex offences: sexual assault and abuse, paedophilia, and rape.

A serious question shackling the sex addiction debate is whether behaviour such as compulsively watching pornography can be proven as causative of criminal behaviour. An answer to this could be the decisive element to prompt the State to take a more active role in addressing our dated and ineffective sex education curriculum as well as establishing the essential treatment facilities.

Dr. Patrick Randall, clinical and forensic psychologist and founder of FPS Forensic Psychological Services has over 30 years’ experience assessing and treating both adult and adolescent sex offenders, as well as providing supervision and consultation to clinicians working with this client group.

As Ireland’s leading authority on criminal sexual behaviour, Patrick’s decades of direct exposure to the most terrifying sexual trends developing in our society have left him in no doubt of the controversial opinion that obsessive porn use is a direct cause of criminal sexual behaviour.

‘The compulsive use of pornography has resulted in criminal behaviour as consumers become satiated and need more graphic and disturbing scenarios to maintain their arousal. For some, this plunge into depravity continues unabated until halted by the knock of the Gardai on their door,’ Patrick says.

Nevertheless, all sides absolutely agree Ireland drastically needs to overhaul its sex education and sexual health policy. It is also agreed this is a health and social issue, not a moral one. Sex-related problems thrive in secrecy and shame, and an open, non-judgmental national dialogue must be the first step before effective treatment can be put in place, otherwise the problem will only continue to fester and grow. People on every side make excellent points, but the stakes are enormous - the sexual health of generations of Irish people to come.