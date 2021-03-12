‘This guy is old as f*ck’: Co-stars react as Des Bishop joins fiancée’s reality show

Comedian Des Bishop is joining the cast of US reality show, Summer House.

It follows his engagement to one of the show’s stars, Hannah Berner, and a promotional clip from the series shows Bishop in the house and interacting at a party with the cast, who seem surprised to meet him.

Berner’s ex, Luke Gulbranson, doesn’t hold back his feelings about Bishop, telling Berner: “you need to pump the brakes a little bit.”

Co-star, Kyle Cooke, reacts to the camera after Bishop is introduced: “Holy shit, this guy is old as fuck.”

While Bishop lounges in a jacuzzi in the Hamptons, we see him ask Berner to be his girlfriend, just months before he popped a bigger question.

Des Bishop and Hannah Berner announcing their engagement

They announced their engagement last month, revealing Bishop proposed on Valentine’s Day.

“When you know, you know. Laughs for life,” Bishop wrote in his social media post about their engagement.

Bishop, 45, and Berner, 29, began dating eight months ago after meeting on Instagram and their relationship developed in lockdown. Last July, Berner spoke about their relationship with Alexandra Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast and said Bishop was the oldest person she had ever dated.

'We were on the beach and we kissed and the oldest guy I've ever kissed was 36...so I was afraid. I was attracted to him, but what if I feel like I'm kissing my creepy older uncle,' she said.

The beginning of their love story will air in the US on Summer House.