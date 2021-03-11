Mícheál Martin visits the Home School Hub this morning

The resident teachers and other denizens of RTÉ's Home School Hub have their share of guests from all walks of life, as the home education programme has given the state broadcaster the opportunity to discuss a wide array of topics with grown-ups of note.

But this morning's guest is something of a coup for show producers in busy times, as Taoiseach Mícheál Martin pays a visit to the classroom at 10am on RTÉ 2.