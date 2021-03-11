Mícheál Martin visits the Home School Hub this morning

The resident teachers and other denizens of RTÉ's Home School Hub have their share of guests from all walks of life, as the home education programme has given the state broadcaster the opportunity to discuss a wide array of topics with grown-ups of note.
But this morning's guest is something of a coup for show producers in busy times, as Taoiseach Mícheál Martin pays a visit to the classroom at 10am on RTÉ 2.
During his visit, Martin talks about growing up in Turner's Cross in Cork city, being a twin, being late for school, and how he lost his first front tooth playing rugby on the street - and how he's worn a crown since.
He also takes a moment to talk about and encourage kids' self-esteem, and discuss his own early confidence issues.
Martin is also the subject of a ruff chat with Home School Hub's resident doggy Séamus, where he talks about his own canine companion, Setanta.
