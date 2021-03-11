Mícheál Martin visits the Home School Hub this morning

The Taoiseach joins the múinteóirí, talks about his school memories in Cork, and chats with Séamus about his own pup
Mícheál Martin visits the Home School Hub this morning

L-R: An Taoiseach, Mícheal Martin; Séamus. Catch their conversation at 10am on RTÉ 2.

Thu, 11 Mar, 2021 - 09:10
Mike McGrath Bryan

The resident teachers and other denizens of RTÉ's Home School Hub have their share of guests from all walks of life, as the home education programme has given the state broadcaster the opportunity to discuss a wide array of topics with grown-ups of note.

But this morning's guest is something of a coup for show producers in busy times, as Taoiseach Mícheál Martin pays a visit to the classroom at 10am on RTÉ 2.

During his visit, Martin talks about growing up in Turner's Cross in Cork city, being a twin, being late for school, and how he lost his first front tooth playing rugby on the street - and how he's worn a crown since.

He also takes a moment to talk about and encourage kids' self-esteem, and discuss his own early confidence issues.

Martin is also the subject of a ruff chat with Home School Hub's resident doggy Séamus, where he talks about his own canine companion, Setanta. 

  • Tune into Home School Hub this morning at 10am, on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player.

Read More

Peig Sayers: Five things we learned from the TG4 documentary

More in this section

Vicky Phelan receiving half-dose of cancer treatment drug to avoid 'big side effect' Vicky Phelan receiving half-dose of cancer treatment drug to avoid 'big side effect'
Sinead Kennedy bids farewell to The Today Show - for now  Sinead Kennedy bids farewell to The Today Show - for now 
ITV Palooza 2019 - London Good Morning Britain addresses Piers Morgan’s abrupt departure after formal complaint from Meghan Markle
Children interrupt BBC News interview

Four years ago, this man went viral when his children gatecrashed a TV interview

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices