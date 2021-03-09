Watch & listen: The women who inspired us at our International Women’s Day event

Monday was International Women’s Day and to mark the occasion, we invited four of our writers to tell us about the times they chose to challenge, both professionally and personally.

Derval O’Rourke, Clodagh Finn, Aoife Moore and Alison O’Connor spoke about parenting in a pandemic, pursuing their careers and taking on challenging institutions such as mother and baby homes, while CervicalCheck campaigner Vickie Phelan spoke to us from Maryland, USA, about some of the challenging times in her life.