Watch & listen: The women who inspired us at our International Women’s Day event

Monday was International Women’s Day and to mark the occasion, we invited four of our writers to tell us about the times they chose to challenge, both professionally and personally.
Derval O’Rourke, Clodagh Finn, Aoife Moore and Alison O’Connor spoke about parenting in a pandemic, pursuing their careers and taking on challenging institutions such as mother and baby homes, while CervicalCheck campaigner Vickie Phelan spoke to us from Maryland, USA, about some of the challenging times in her life.
From Mary Robinson telling Vicky Phelan she’s a “sophisticated bad girl” to Aoife Moore describing what it was like to break the biggest political story of 2020, Golfgate, it was an unmissable event.
If you’d like to catch up with our IWD panel, chaired by Life/Style editor Esther N. McCarthy and see Vicky Phelan in conversation with Feelgood editor Irene Feighan, you’ll find a video of the event below.
It is also available as the newest episode of our Weekend podcast so you can listen and be inspired while on the go.