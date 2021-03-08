Adam King, Julie Feeney, Conal Creedon and more write Mother's Day love letters

I love my Mammy because she gives me good hugs, she reads me stories, she takes me for walks to the beach, she plays board games with me and she helps me with my homework. My Mammy is very kind and loves me very much.
When I go to the hospital my Mammy always makes it fun. She always bakes me a cake for my birthday and for Wishbone Day. Mother's Day is important because it is a day I can show I love my Mammy. It is a day that Mammy can have a break and enjoy special time with us, her children.
My Mammy deserves a break because she is always working very hard to keep us safe and happy. Last year's Mother's Day was very good but this year it will be even better. My Mammy is the best Mammy in the world and I love her so so much"
Dear Mom, what more can I say?
A note for you on this special day, Thanks for your love throughout the years, For cuddles, hand-holding and wiping tears. Your Sunday roasts are hands down the best, Having you as a mom, we have been blessed. Teaching us love with arms open wide, this journey through life you are our guide, grateful for all the advice and the smiles. You glided with ease through life’s little trials. Thanks to your genes, I have no grey hair, a miracle at my age to be fair. After all of this what more can I say?
Simply put, Happy Mother’s Day.
We never called you mother or mammy, I never understood why. We have always known you affectionately as Winnie. Sadly, I have never uttered the words ‘I love you,’ never have I ever hugged you. This has always been a profound sadness for me and I don’t understand why I’m like this.
But I want to reassure you that you are unconditionally loved and valued by me and your other children. We know you did not have an easy life and as a result of two serious car accidents, you are left with some physical impairments and a lot of pain. Despite all of this, you have always put your children and your grandchildren before yourself. Anyone who has ever met you or known you have always remarked on how generous and kind you are. I’ve often heard some of your grandchildren refer to you as a ‘lady’. I think this is a beautiful word for a beautiful woman.
I personally owe you a great debt of gratitude. Back in the mid-’70s when segregated Traveller education was the norm, you could have easily taken the pass of less resistance and enrolled me in the Traveller only class. But no, you had the vision and the determination to insist with the authorities that myself and my brother would go to a mainstream school. This demonstrates how courageous you are, and indeed, political. I have no doubt that some of this has rubbed off on me.
You’re truly an inspiration. Happy Mother’s Day.
Dear Mam, I love you so much but I don’t think I’ve ever told you why.
You’ve always put us first. We never wanted for anything but only because you went without but we never knew.
You showed us what hard work can achieve – your example was so strong. You were fearless even though I now know you weren’t, but it never showed.
Confidence and strength are what shone through. I always admired your bravery – never letting anybody take advantage or put you down. How I wished I had half your guts.
All my life, when things went wrong, I’d try to find ways to deal with the troubles but my steps would always return to you.
Thank you for loving me, thank you for being my mentor, my friend, my teacher, my Mam.
Love the bones of you.
Reg x
My mother, Sarah, is a beauty, inside and out. She’s philosophical yet pragmatic. She reads Margaret Atwood, but exudes more energy than the Shake ‘n’ Vac Lady when doing “her jobs.” A beautiful contradiction. I’m proud to introduce her to mates, because they always say, “your mom is so beautiful and cool.” And she is.
My brother and I learnt a lot from both our parents - laughter, a zero-tolerance for bullshit and a moral code. We’re our own people, thanks to them. My mother helped me so much when I came out. She nurtured me when I needed it, and she still does. I wrote a new song about Sarah’s mother, Peggy, my gran, where I call her the source and I, a stream. My mother’s the river, flowing freely and Amazon-like between us, breathing new life and washing away all the pain.
If my mum was still with me, I suspect I might say I’m sorry. Even though we became very close as we got older, I do think when I was young that I was quite hard on her and perhaps judged her back then, for her decisions, in a way I never would now that the certainty of youth has passed me by. Although perhaps she would know this already.
More and more as I see my own children grow, I understand what it is to be a mother and really what it was for my own mum to be a mother to us. The love I feel for my children is fierce. It is tiger-like. It is not milk and honey. And more than anything I wish she was here so I could ask her stuff. So, I could say, did you feel this way too?
Losing your mum at any age is like losing the roof over your head. Your security blanket. I often said my Dad was my rock but my Mum was my mirror.
I would give anything for one last late-night conversation.
A busy woman, a shopkeeper and a mother of twelve. In my mind’s eye, she’s leaning on the counter in conference offering council or consolation to women. She shares her vast experience on childbearing and child-rearing. Her speciality is nutrition, preventative healthcare and well-being – long before well-being was even invented. Integrity, love and generosity spring to mind, mere words fail to define her. But she loved to laugh.
She counted clerics among her friends, yet, I have no memory of her in church. A deeply spiritual woman, but neither confined nor defined by the restrictions of a man-made God or organisation.
We called her Mammy, and she was far too young when she went to her eternal rest. I still miss her terribly, so, I visit her grave regularly. I never stop and pray, I just walk by to let her know I’m doing okay.
(c)2021
(c) 2021