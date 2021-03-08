Adam King, Julie Feeney, Conal Creedon and more write Mother's Day love letters

Adam King

I love my Mammy because she gives me good hugs, she reads me stories, she takes me for walks to the beach, she plays board games with me and she helps me with my homework. My Mammy is very kind and loves me very much.

When I go to the hospital my Mammy always makes it fun. She always bakes me a cake for my birthday and for Wishbone Day. Mother's Day is important because it is a day I can show I love my Mammy. It is a day that Mammy can have a break and enjoy special time with us, her children.

My Mammy deserves a break because she is always working very hard to keep us safe and happy. Last year's Mother's Day was very good but this year it will be even better. My Mammy is the best Mammy in the world and I love her so so much"

Adam King is six years old, and on the Late Late Toy Show, he offered us all a virtual hug, becoming exactly the hero we needed after a terrible year.

Hilary Rose

Dear Mom, what more can I say?

A note for you on this special day, Thanks for your love throughout the years, For cuddles, hand-holding and wiping tears. Your Sunday roasts are hands down the best, Having you as a mom, we have been blessed. Teaching us love with arms open wide, this journey through life you are our guide, grateful for all the advice and the smiles. You glided with ease through life’s little trials. Thanks to your genes, I have no grey hair, a miracle at my age to be fair. After all of this what more can I say?

Simply put, Happy Mother’s Day.

Hilary Rose is a twice-IFTA-nominated Irish actor and writer. She is best known for her portrayal of Máiréad from The Young Offenders.

Martin Collins

Martin Collins with his mother Winnie and Martin’s dog Honey.

We never called you mother or mammy, I never understood why. We have always known you affectionately as Winnie. Sadly, I have never uttered the words ‘I love you,’ never have I ever hugged you. This has always been a profound sadness for me and I don’t understand why I’m like this.

But I want to reassure you that you are unconditionally loved and valued by me and your other children. We know you did not have an easy life and as a result of two serious car accidents, you are left with some physical impairments and a lot of pain. Despite all of this, you have always put your children and your grandchildren before yourself. Anyone who has ever met you or known you have always remarked on how generous and kind you are. I’ve often heard some of your grandchildren refer to you as a ‘lady’. I think this is a beautiful word for a beautiful woman.

I personally owe you a great debt of gratitude. Back in the mid-’70s when segregated Traveller education was the norm, you could have easily taken the pass of less resistance and enrolled me in the Traveller only class. But no, you had the vision and the determination to insist with the authorities that myself and my brother would go to a mainstream school. This demonstrates how courageous you are, and indeed, political. I have no doubt that some of this has rubbed off on me.

You’re truly an inspiration. Happy Mother’s Day.

Martin Collins is the co-founder of Pavee Point.

Regina Doherty

Senator Regina Doherty (right) with her mother Maria Dalton.

Dear Mam, I love you so much but I don’t think I’ve ever told you why.

You’ve always put us first. We never wanted for anything but only because you went without but we never knew.

You showed us what hard work can achieve – your example was so strong. You were fearless even though I now know you weren’t, but it never showed.

Confidence and strength are what shone through. I always admired your bravery – never letting anybody take advantage or put you down. How I wished I had half your guts.

All my life, when things went wrong, I’d try to find ways to deal with the troubles but my steps would always return to you.

Thank you for loving me, thank you for being my mentor, my friend, my teacher, my Mam.

Love the bones of you.

Reg x

Senator Regina Doherty is a Fine Gael politician and leader of Seanad Éireann.

Jack O’Rourke

Jack O'Rourke with his mother, Sarah.

My mother, Sarah, is a beauty, inside and out. She’s philosophical yet pragmatic. She reads Margaret Atwood, but exudes more energy than the Shake ‘n’ Vac Lady when doing “her jobs.” A beautiful contradiction. I’m proud to introduce her to mates, because they always say, “your mom is so beautiful and cool.” And she is.

My brother and I learnt a lot from both our parents - laughter, a zero-tolerance for bullshit and a moral code. We’re our own people, thanks to them. My mother helped me so much when I came out. She nurtured me when I needed it, and she still does. I wrote a new song about Sarah’s mother, Peggy, my gran, where I call her the source and I, a stream. My mother’s the river, flowing freely and Amazon-like between us, breathing new life and washing away all the pain.

Songwriter Jack O’Rourke is releasing his third album later this year, a collection of new songs written at the piano during lockdown.

Ciara Kelly

Ciara Kelly with her Mum, Julie.

If my mum was still with me, I suspect I might say I’m sorry. Even though we became very close as we got older, I do think when I was young that I was quite hard on her and perhaps judged her back then, for her decisions, in a way I never would now that the certainty of youth has passed me by. Although perhaps she would know this already.

More and more as I see my own children grow, I understand what it is to be a mother and really what it was for my own mum to be a mother to us. The love I feel for my children is fierce. It is tiger-like. It is not milk and honey. And more than anything I wish she was here so I could ask her stuff. So, I could say, did you feel this way too?

Losing your mum at any age is like losing the roof over your head. Your security blanket. I often said my Dad was my rock but my Mum was my mirror.

I would give anything for one last late-night conversation.

Dr Ciara Kelly co-presents Newstalk Breakfast, 7am weekdays, on Newstalk.

Conal Creedon

Conal Creedon's mother, Siobhán Creedon [Nee Blake].

A busy woman, a shopkeeper and a mother of twelve. In my mind’s eye, she’s leaning on the counter in conference offering council or consolation to women. She shares her vast experience on childbearing and child-rearing. Her speciality is nutrition, preventative healthcare and well-being – long before well-being was even invented. Integrity, love and generosity spring to mind, mere words fail to define her. But she loved to laugh.

She counted clerics among her friends, yet, I have no memory of her in church. A deeply spiritual woman, but neither confined nor defined by the restrictions of a man-made God or organisation.

We called her Mammy, and she was far too young when she went to her eternal rest. I still miss her terribly, so, I visit her grave regularly. I never stop and pray, I just walk by to let her know I’m doing okay.

Conal Creedon is an acclaimed novelist, playwright, and documentary maker. He is adjunct professor of Creative Writing at University College Cork.

Do Mháire Treasa by Julie Feeney

Deirtear nach tusa atá ann,

Go bhfuil tú tógtha ag an ngalar

Deirtear gur duine difriúil thú

Ach ní hé sin a fheicim.

Feicim croílár íon duit,

croílár d’áilleachta.

Feicim do chineáltas álainn,

do mhín bheoga.

Feicim do ghreann iontach,

do leochaileacht cróga

Feicim an troid ionat

Feicim tú ag coinneáil greim ar do shaol álainn,

in ainneoin constaicí dochreidte.

Feicim é sin fiú agus tú ag cailleadh dóchais, leanann tú ar aghaidh fós.

Leanann tú ar aghaidh go cróga.

Leanann tú ar aghaidh le dínit.

Leanann tú ar aghaidh le grásta.

Leanann tú ar aghaidh le greann.

Go deimhin is tragóid é

Ach i ndáiríre is pribhléid é

Chun d’anam álainn a fheiceáil,

Nochtadh go hiomlán.

Ní hiarsmaí iad seo.

Seo iad do chroí agus d’anam.

Go raibh maith agat.

As an phribhléid an bhlaosc a dhéanamh duitse,

Cosúil leis an bhlaosc a rinne tú domsa

(c)2021

For Mary Teresa by Julie Feeney

They say you are not who you were,

That you have been taken by this blight

They say you are a different person

But that is not what I see.

I see the pure essence of you,

the core of your beauty.

I see your beautiful kindness,

your vibrant gentleness.

I see your fantastic humour,

your brave vulnerability

I see the fight in you

I see you holding on to your beautiful life

Despite inconceivable obstacles.

I see that even when you are losing hope

You still carry on.

You carry on with valour.

You carry on with dignity.

You carry on with grace.

You carry on with humour.

In truth it is a tragedy

But in reality it is a privilege

To see your beautiful soul,

Fully revealed.

These are not your remnants.

These are your heart and soul.

Thank you.

For the privilege of making the shell for you,

Like the way you made the shell for me

(c) 2021

Julie Feeney is a singer, songwriter, composer, and family carer. New music coming in 2022.