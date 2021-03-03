Join us for the Irish Examiner International Women's Day virtual event

The panellists of the Irish Examiner's virtual event for International Women's Day

Wed, 03 Mar, 2021 - 13:44

To mark International Women’s Day 2021, The Irish Examiner and Green & Black's want to invite you to our virtual live event on March 8, 2021, at 1pm.

From challenge comes change, never more so in this past extraordinary year. Join our host, Life/Style editor Esther N McCarthy, and meet the Irish Examiner women who have made challenging the status quo their mission, both professionally and personally. 

L-R: Irish Examiner health writer and Ireland's Fittest Family coach Derval O'Rourke; Irish Examiner Lifestyle Editor and IWD virtual event host Esther McCarthy, striking #ChoosetoChallenge poses

Panelists include Derval O'Rourke, Alison O'Connor, Aoife Moore, Clodagh Finn, plus a VERY special guest. Take a lunch break to remember and celebrate International Women's Day. Collectively, we can all help create an inclusive world. 

Next Saturday, we're very excited that Louise O’Neill will be guest editing Weekend magazine for a very special edition.

L-R: Irish Examiner political correspondent Aoife Moore, and Irish Examiner Clodagh Finn, striking #ChoosetoChallenge poses

Read first-person stories of what it’s like to be a woman in today’s Ireland, including Hazel Chu, Lord Mayor of Dublin, Pamela Connolly of the Pillow Queens and Kate McGrew from the Sex Workers Alliance.

Alison O’Connor examines the impact of the past 12 months on women.

Alison O'Connor, Irish Examiner columnist, will join the panel of the IWD day virtual event.

Plus, the 100 women changing the landscape of Ireland today, as chosen by Irish Examiner writers and columnists.

Register for the event here

