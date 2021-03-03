Join us for the Irish Examiner International Women's Day virtual event

To mark International Women’s Day 2021, The Irish Examiner and Green & Black's want to invite you to our virtual live event on March 8, 2021, at 1pm.
From challenge comes change, never more so in this past extraordinary year. Join our host, Life/Style editor Esther N McCarthy, and meet the Irish Examiner women who have made challenging the status quo their mission, both professionally and personally.
Panelists include Derval O'Rourke, Alison O'Connor, Aoife Moore, Clodagh Finn, plus a VERY special guest. Take a lunch break to remember and celebrate International Women's Day. Collectively, we can all help create an inclusive world.
Next Saturday, we're very excited that Louise O’Neill will be guest editing Weekend magazine for a very special edition.
Read first-person stories of what it’s like to be a woman in today’s Ireland, including Hazel Chu, Lord Mayor of Dublin, Pamela Connolly of the Pillow Queens and Kate McGrew from the Sex Workers Alliance.
Alison O’Connor examines the impact of the past 12 months on women.
Plus, the 100 women changing the landscape of Ireland today, as chosen by Irish Examiner writers and columnists.