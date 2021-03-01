Watch: Vicky Phelan heads up Irish Cancer Society campaign

The Irish Cancer Society has just released a powerful new campaign to show support and solidarity with anyone affected by cancer.

Cancer patients and survivors of all ages, including campaigner Vicky Phelan, who is currently taking part in a cancer trial in the US, and eight-year-old Late Late Toy Show star Saoirse Ruane, feature in the moving video to let the community know that the charity's supports and services are still available.

“While the world stood still, we were still standing...still surviving, still helping and hurting, and changing, and smiling, still here,” the video narrates, while personal moments of patients and survivors receiving treatment or with their families are shared.

The campaign is also a stark reminder of the real-life impact a cancer diagnosis has on people and their loved ones, and that even in a time when the world is at rest - cancer isn’t.

“It’s vital to shine a light on cancer during Covid-19, because Covid-19 has inadvertently removed a lot of practical supports and services,” said Galway-based mum-of-two Helen Flynn, who features in the video and is living with breast cancer.

“A cancer diagnosis is a very isolating and terrifying thing, the layer of Covid-19 blocking the opportunity to use other practical supports. I’m doing it all alone, without the face-to-face support.”

Eileen Rushe from Co Louth, who is living with a stage four cervical cancer diagnosis and shares a personal moment in the video, said the campaign was a way to help us remember all those who are experiencing cancer.

“I’m delighted to be a part of the Irish Cancer Society’s campaign, to help us to remember our neighbours, friends, colleagues, and family members that are currently experiencing cancer. It reminds us that no one has to go through cancer alone and that by supporting the Irish cancer society’s great work we are helping those that need it most,” she said.

According to the Irish Cancer Society, around 32,552 people were diagnosed with cancer in 2019.

While services may have looked differently over the past year due to the pandemic, the Irish Cancer Society is still providing a support line, counselling service, night nurse team, volunteer drivers, and their Daffodil Centres are still open in every major hospital.

Acting CEO of the Irish Cancer Society Conor King said that the charity was honoured that so many people shared their stories for the campaign and that they hoped the video would act as a message of support and a way to remember the 9,000 families who lost a loved one in Ireland this year.

“We are here, no-one should face this alone, please pick up the phone and talk to one of our nurses today and let us support you,” he said.

The charity also wished to thank all who have donated to help keep their services running over the past year, as their charity shops remain closed and they head into their second virtual Daffodil Day, which is usually one of their biggest fundraising events.

To look for support or donate visit www.cancer.ie and to reach the Irish Cancer Society support line call 1800 200 700 free of charge.