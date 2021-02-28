Coronation Street actor Johnny Briggs dies aged 85

Former Coronation Street actor Johnny Briggs (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Sun, 28 Feb, 2021 - 11:43
Sherna Noah, PA Senior Entertainment Correspondent

Coronation Street actor Johnny Briggs has died aged 85.

The star was famous for his role as Mike Baldwin in the ITV soap.

A statement from his family said he died after a long illness.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our father, Johnny Briggs,” the statement said.

“He passed away peacefully this morning after a long illness, with family by his side. He was 85.

“We politely ask for privacy at this time, so that we can quietly grieve as a family and remember the wonderful times we had with him.”

Johnny Briggs (Yui Mok/PA)

The actor played the role on the Cobbles for decades.

His role as underwear factory boss Baldwin was one of the soap’s most famous.

Briggs made his Corrie debut as Mike in 1976 and remained on the Cobbles until 2006.

He left the soap with his cockney character apparently suffering from a form of Alzheimer’s.

The London-born actor also appeared on stage and in films, alongside the likes of Norman Wisdom, Dirk Bogarde and Tommy Steele.

