Wild style: Wolf slippers belonging to Michael Collins cause a stir on social media

The National History Museum of Ireland houses all things to do with archaeology, decorative arts, folk and country life, and natural history. From Neolithic tools and pottery to more modern Irish-made scientific instruments, the collections it houses are as varied as can be, and that only hints at the treasure trove of items it has in storage.

One of those archived items came to light during an online talk to MA history students at John Moores University in Liverpool and it is a sight to behold.