Late Late Toy Show star Saoírse learns to cycle her bike again

Late Late Toy Show star Saoírse Ruane has learned how to cycle her bike again.

Celebrating the milestone, her mum Roseanna posted a video of her cycling down a country road, head-to-toe in safety gear and soundtracked by Alicia Keys’ Girl On Fire.

The eight-year-old from Kiltullagh, Co Galway was one of the stars of last year's Late Late Toy Show as she shared her story of losing her leg because of a tumour.

“So many emotions this week but PROUD being the main one as Saoírse spent midterm learning to ride her bicycle again,” Roseanna captioned the video.

“To us, she is UNSTOPPABLE, INSPIRATIONAL, COURAGEOUS, and as the song says.... This girl is on fire.

“Never let anyone quinche your spark.”

Her story, and her fundraising for charity, inspired the establishment of the Late Late Toy Show's own foundation. Over €6m was raised during last November's extravaganza on RTÉ One.

Hundreds of people have taken to the comments of the video congratulating Saoírse on her newest achievement.