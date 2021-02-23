First Dates Ireland: Paul apologises to Hughie after their awkward encounter

It's bound to happen on a show where arbitrary singletons are paired up to see if sparks fly between them on camera - sometimes, they simply don't.

First Dates Ireland has made a stock in trade of vaguely awkward chats, romantic mismatches and dating success stories, and for a wider telly audience, it's made for a perfect spot of lockdown voyeurism.

But as reality star Hughie Maughan, previously of Big Brother UK and Dancing with the Stars and hairdresser Paul's date, aired on last week's edition, progressed, it was obvious to all that something was awry - the cool and collected Paul simply didn't know how to deal with Hughie's enthusiasm.

The Irish Examiner's Denise O'Donoghue wrote of the encounter: "Paul didn’t look particularly pleased throughout the date, openly grimacing and rolling his eyes while Hughie spoke. “He’s too much, he’s too full-on,” Paul told his nearby pals while his date wasn't at the table.

"Hughie, meanwhile, found Paul’s attitude quite rude. Even Paul’s finest scissors couldn’t cut through the post-date tension when they really let each other know how they felt. Ouch."

The online conversation has been sustained, with social media users split on whether Paul was right to be straightforward in his disinterest, or if Hughie was coming on too strong.

Looking to settle the differences on Dublin radio station 98FM's 'Dublin Talks' show, Paul amiably addressed the post-date tension, conceding his attitude might have done with some adjustment.

"I should have handled it better. Unfortunately for me, I'm a very direct person, I speak with my face and eyes."

He did insist, however, that it wasn't all bad, and the show's editing served to make a bad situation worse.

"We were filming for two to three hours, and there was a lot of stuff that could have been shown," said Paul, "like giving him some advice on his feelings about his ex, and we spoke about that afterwards with the producers, as well."

Taking the rap for his approach, however, Paul did admit he was slightly dismissive of Hughie out of hand, citing frustrations with show matchmakers regarding his stated type, or for a heads-up on Maughan's status.

"I do admit that's how I was, I'll put my hands up, I was dismissive, and I could have made more of an effort. But when I went in, my back was already up, because they hadn't listened to anything I'd said, and they didn't tell me he was someone with a profile in Ireland, because the backlash from people, some who are fans of him, has been pretty extreme."

Addressing the social media backlash under hashtag #FirstDatesIRL, Paul apologised to Maughan.

"I'm sorry, I've said I'm sorry that I came across that way, because that wasn't my intention. But I did come across that way, and I'm holding my hands up. But I wasn't interested, and I should have handled that better."