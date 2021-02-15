TikTok star Addison Rae on how she deals with trolls

TikTok star Addison Rae on how she deals with trolls

Addison Rae is one of the biggest stars on video sharing platform TikTok (Mike Rosenthal/Glamour/PA)

Mon, 15 Feb, 2021 - 21:46
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

TikTok star Addison Rae revealed she looked to the Kardashians for advice on how to adjust to fame.

Rae, 20, has more than 76 million followers on TikTok and is one of the platform’s biggest names.

Her videos have been “liked” almost five billion times.

TikTok star Addison Rae revealed she looked to the Kardashians for advice on how to adjust to fame (Mike Rosenthal/PA)

Rae’s success has led to online trolling and she revealed the advice her friend Kourtney Kardashian gave her.

Rae, who features on the cover of Glamour UK’s February digital issue, told the magazine: “It’s really inspiring to see people that are so happy in their lives and are so put together after everything they’ve been through.

“That’s why I look up to Kourtney a lot and her entire family – throughout everything you can lean back on your family and friends to really have that emotional and mental support. It really pulls you through at the end.

“Something that she told me was, ‘Make sure you’re always enjoying what you’re doing because this is the life you’re living. Make sure it’s something that you’re proud of and you’re continuing to do the things you love.’”

Rae, a dancer originally from Lafayette, Louisiana, said she has “dealt a lot with online hate and social media drama”.

She added: “When I look at negative comments I can’t let it get to me that much and I think, ‘That doesn’t define me, and they don’t really truly know me in my heart.’

“There’s going to be people that don’t like you and that want to tear you down, but you have to love yourself for who you are.”

