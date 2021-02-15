Vicky Phelan describes 'very rough days' of cancer treatment side effects

Vicky Phelan has said that she has started to experience side effects in her US medical trial.

The campaigner travelled to Maryland last month to take part in a clinical trial and she will be there for the first six months of the year.

She has been updating people on her journey through social media. Her latest update revealed she was admitted to hospital due to "non-stop vomiting".

"I landed myself in hospital today, Valentine's Day, after a couple of very rough days of non-stop vomiting. I could not keep down the anti-sickness tablets that I had been prescribed," she wrote.

"In fairness, as soon as I called my doctor this morning, he immediately said that he would book me into the Day Ward, where I have my treatment, to get re-hydrated on an IV drip and to get some anti sickness meds in with the IV."

Ms Phelan was discharged and thanked Jennifer Scanlon who drove from New York to see her and cared for her while she was unwell.

Vicky Phelan during an earlier treatment in her US medical trial.

"I am back home again and have managed to keep down a slice of tea and toast, thanks to my visitor, Jennifer Scanlon who drove down from NY to see me today. She did not get what she bargained for today. None of this was supposed to happen but....thank God Jennifer was here to look after me. I will take small mercies where I can."

Last week Ms Phelan started receiving M7824, which she described as Pembro 2.0. Pembro was the drug Ms Phelan had been previously taking before it stopped working for her.

This latest health update comes just days after Ms Phelan appealed for help to recover her Instagram account, which was hacked a day after she began her treatment. She received a message from the hacker, which said: "I am expert in this field, I can use your account maliciously if I want, or I can take you away from your friends, but my goal is not to harm you."

Ms Phelan thanked "people power" for helping to recover her Instagram account following the incident but said she will not use the account again. She will continue to document her journey under a new profile on Instagram: @vickykellyphelan.