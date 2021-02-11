Viva l'amore: Cork teen surprises boyfriend on Italy’s Got Talent

A young Cork girl surprised her Italian boyfriend on stage while he was auditioning for Italy’s Got Talent.
Abigail and Federico met while he was on Erasmus in Cork and bonded over their passion for singing and music. Due to the distance and travel restrictions, the teens didn’t see each other for two years.
They had planned to audition for the show together, but due to Covid-19 restrictions, Federico appeared alone and was planning to sing solo.
The production crew surprised him by having a video of Abigail appear before he performed which allowed them to sing the song, High Hopes by Kodaline, as a duet as they had originally planned.
Unknown to him, however, Abigail was actually nearby and joined him on stage mid-song, making him burst into tears. Despite the emotions, Federico held it together and performed perfectly.
The couple got a standing ovation from the audience and they made it through to the next round of the competition thanks to "a big, huge yes" from the judges.
A noi è venuta la pelle d’oca. Ragazzi che magia che create sul palco di #IGT. 😍 pic.twitter.com/WXPswiBDk7— Italia's Got Talent (@IGT_official) February 10, 2021