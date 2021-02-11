Gina Carano will not be returning to The Mandalorian, Lucasfilm says

There are ‘no plans’ for actress Gina Carano to return to The Mandalorian following her ‘abhorrent and unacceptable’ social media posts, Lucasfilm said (Ian West/PA)

Thu, 11 Feb, 2021 - 13:05
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

There are “no plans” for actress Gina Carano to return to The Mandalorian following her “abhorrent and unacceptable” social media posts, Lucasfilm said.

Carano, who appeared as Cara Dune in both series of the hugely popular Disney+ show, reportedly referenced the Nazis’ treatment of Jewish people while discussing political differences in the modern day US.

The post is no longer available on her Instagram account. Carano had previously been accused mocking people who state their preferred pronouns.

Gina Carano will not be returning to The Mandalorian, Lucasfilm said (Tony Di Maio/PA)

In a statement, Lucasfilm said: “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future.

“Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Carano, a 38-year-old former fitness model and mixed martial artist, is known for film roles including Fast & Furious 6 and Deadpool.

Lucasfilm’s statement came after the hashtag #FireGinaCarano trended on Twitter as a result of her reported social media posts.

She was accused of comparing being a Republican today to being Jewish under Nazi rule. Talent agency UTA has since dropped her as a client, according to Variety.

It is not the first time Carano has been criticised for her social media presence.

In November she appeared to endorse unsubstantiated claims the presidential election had been significantly marred by fraud and in the same month she mocked mask-wearing.

In December, Lucasfilm announced Rangers Of The New Republic, a TV series fans speculated would have been a perfect fit for the character of Cara Dune, who was a viewer favourite from The Mandalorian.

However, the studio has not yet announced a cast.

