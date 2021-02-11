'I think my mother nearly fainted': Lottie Ryan on revealing she's pregnant with her first child 

The 35-year-old broadcaster found out about her pregnancy before Christmas. but has only just revealed it to the public 
2fm presenter Lottie Ryan. Picture: Brian McEvoy

After the world of Irish entertainment was set abuzz last night with news of her pregnancy, RTÉ 2FM presenter and Dancing With The Stars winner Lottie Ryan has spoken publicly for the first time about the experience so far.

The original announcement came with a social media post, depicting a babygro that made reference to the ongoing quarantine measures.

Following the reveal, Ryan appeared on this morning's Jennifer Zamparelli Show on 2FM to discuss the announcement, her due date, and the nerves that have accompanied the news.

"I am due in August. So I am a good four months in now. Yeah, and I have been not the most well bunny over the past while but I'm starting to feel a little bit better now and I am absolutely shitting myself," laughed the daughter of Morah and the late Gerry Ryan. 

The timing of the news was perfect, she continued, as she revealed herself and her Italian husband Fabio Aprile found out about the pregnancy just before Christmas.

"We told our families on Christmas Day, which was just absolutely amazing. I think my mother nearly fainted, God bless her, because she thought there was no hope for me."

Even more remarkable was the fact that the pregnancy fell weeks after Ryan decided to freeze her eggs before pursing a dance career further, following her reality-show victory.

"I knew I was of a certain age, and Dancing With The Stars had just finished. I had all these ideas I was off to West End, and you know, all this kind of mad stuff. I said: 'listen Fab, we better just freeze the eggs, because man, I am off now, I am on this rollercoaster of wanting to perform'. So off we went to the clinic."

Upon discussing matters further with her doctor, Ryan learned about the ins and outs of preparing to start a family in short order.

"The doctor said, 'if you were to start trying now, it's not unusual that it would probably take about a year'. So, I was just like, 'Jesus Christ, Fab, I didn't know any of this stuff'. 

"I said 'jeez, I better come off the pill, so we can, you know, check all this out and be prepared, you know'. 

"Three weeks later, Jen, I was sitting on the floor of my bathroom surrounded by fifty million pregnancy tests, looking at Fabio, going 'go to another chemist there is something wrong with this batch as well!'"

Listen to the full interview below, via RTÉ 2FM.

