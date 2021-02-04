Maura Derrane leads Irish stars congratulating Caroline Morahan on birth of baby Ava

The Off The Rails presenter turned actress is now a mother of two. She gave birth to son Rowan in October 2019.
Thu, 04 Feb, 2021 - 07:09
Ciara McDonnell

Actress Caroline Morahan has introduced her daughter Ava to the world.

Baby Ava arrived three weeks ago. Picture: Instagram
Baby Ava arrived three weeks ago. Picture: Instagram

"This picture was taken 3 weeks ago when this little peach arrived and we all fell in love," the star announced on Instagram. "Ava Penelope has brought so much joy (and extra laundry) into our lives. We can’t wait for our family and friends to get to cuddle her for real."

Irish stars including Maura Derrane and Victoria Smurfit congratulated Morahan on the new addition, with Smurfit declaring her a "heavenly beauty."

Caroline Morahan welcomed her second child in Los Angeles. Picture: Instagram
Caroline Morahan welcomed her second child in Los Angeles. Picture: Instagram

Morahan and her husband Daithi O'Caoimh are also parents to Ava's big brother Rowan who they welcomed in October 2019 following two devastating miscarriages and three rounds of IVF.  

Morahan and her husband moved to Los Angeles in 2009.

