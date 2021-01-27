First-look snap of Kristen Stewart as Diana revealed

First-look snap of Kristen Stewart as Diana revealed

A first look at Kirsten Stewart as Diana, Princess of Wales (Spencer)

Wed, 27 Jan, 2021 - 15:19
Sherna Noah, PA Senior Entertainment Correspondent

Kristen Stewart appears as Diana, Princess of Wales in a first-look snap of the actress in the role.

The Twilight actress, 30, stars in Spencer, which focuses on a weekend in the early 1990s when Diana decided her marriage to the Prince of Wales was over.

US star Stewart said: “Spencer is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life.

Kristen Stewart (Ian West/PA)

“It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name – Spencer.

“It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold on to what the name Spencer means to her.”

It comes after Emma Corrin appeared as Diana in The Crown, which featured the unravelling of the marriage.

The new film sees Diana spend Christmas with the royal family at Sandringham and decide to leave her marriage.

Emma Corrin plays Diana, Princess of Wales in The Crown (Ian West/PA)

Spencer is written by Steven Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders, and filming will take place in the UK and Germany.

It is expected to launch in the autumn, ahead of the 25th anniversary of Diana’s death in 2022.

Producers have not yet revealed who will play Charles.

Others cast in the film, directed by Pablo Larrain, include Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris.

The Crown sparked calls by Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden to add a disclaimer to episodes saying it is a work of fiction, a request which streaming giant Netflix denied.

Read More

New kid on the block: Raff Law following in footsteps of parents Jude Law and Sadie Frost

More in this section

Actor Elliot Page files for divorce from Emma Portner Actor Elliot Page files for divorce from Emma Portner
Former Operation Transformation leader passes away after long illness Former Operation Transformation leader passes away after long illness
Who let the dogs out? Major and Champ Biden arrive at the White House Who let the dogs out? Major and Champ Biden arrive at the White House
spencerpa-sourceplace: uk
First-look snap of Kristen Stewart as Diana revealed

Vicky Phelan receives cancer treatment while Kamala Harris gets Covid-19 vaccine nearby

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices