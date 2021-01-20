Young Offender's actress Jennifer Barry hits back at online troll who called her 'hefty'

Young Offender's actress Jennifer Barry has taken to Twitter to hit back at cruel comments being made online about her body shape.

The Cork native, who plays Siobhan Walsh in the popular series, was told by a troll that she was too ‘hefty’ to land any future acting roles.

In response, the 19-year-old shared a series of mirror selfies with the caption: "To the person in my DM’s who told me I wouldn’t get any more roles as I was now too ‘Hefty’: I get roles with hard work and luck. My shape, size, and figure [have] nothing to do with it."

She continued by sharing some encouragement to her followers, saying, "And for those who need this, your body is beautiful whether it is big, small, tall, short, round or straight."

"Everybody is beautiful no matter what, so please stop judging yourself and others for the skin that surrounds our souls."

Supporting Jennifer in the comment section of the post was fellow Irish actress Nicola Coughlan, who wrote: "Tragic for them that they spend their time writing rotten DMs and you’re over there winning at life!"

Jennifer is a strong advocate for mental health and has recently spoken about how exercise has helped her with her own mental health struggles.

"Now it's amazing, I'm falling in love with my body and myself, my thoughts and my mind all over again. And it's thanks to exercise and eating well.”

Her passion for exercise has even lead her to become a qualified personal trainer with FLYEfit gym in Cork City.