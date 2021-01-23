This Much I Know: 'I'm afraid of crocodiles!' — TG4's Donncha Ó Murchú 

I was born and raised in Dublin. My parents are both fluent Irish speakers and are very active in promoting the language. We have a very musical household, as my mother and my sister are both very accomplished musicians.

My father is originally from Wexford and has spent his life actively and creatively working on behalf of the Irish language, as a radio host, an editor and a published poet.

From as far back as I can remember I always knew I wanted to find a career where I would be utilising the Irish language. It was only after I graduated from college that I realised the vast extent of career opportunities available to Irish speakers. Despite the fact that I could never have imagined myself working as a weather presenter, I always felt as though radio or TV presenting was something I would enjoy and always had it at the back of my mind to pursue.

I think that whenever you start working in a new area without any previous experience there will always be certain challenges to overcome. When I first came to TG4 in 2019, I was very aware of being in a completely new environment.

My previous work experience had mostly involved language teaching, so I knew I was very much starting from scratch in TG4. I felt the best way to overcome that challenge was to be as enthusiastic as possible and to take on as many jobs as I could. I think the hands-on, active learning approach helped me a lot at the beginning.

My proudest achievement is being asked to come on board as a TG4 presenter. It was a huge honour for me personally. It was always something I was very interested in but never knew how to pursue. The feeling of having achieved a personal goal of some sort is immensely satisfying and I’m very proud to be working in a job that I love.

My first memory is watching the first stage of the 1998 Tour de France race by the house in Dublin as a four-year-old. The race kicked off in Ireland that year and it was so exciting.

I’d like to be remembered for trying my best at everything I put my mind to, for being a loyal friend and colleague and someone everyone can depend on.

I think I’m friendly and always willing to help and that’s probably my best quality. I hope everyone else thinks the same!

I’m very lucky to have a lot of incredible people around me who are always on hand and willing to give me advice when I need it. My parents, sister, girlfriend and best friends have all helped me so much over the years and I’d turn to any one of them depending on the situation!

I think the most important lesson I learned over the years was to be patient. If you’ve set yourself a goal and feel like you’re not getting any closer to it you can’t drop the head. Try to stay enthusiastic and to keep doing the things you enjoy and the opportunities will come.

My parents always encouraged us to try our hand at everything and to get as much experience as we could. Even if you don’t see the value in what you’re doing at the time, that extra bit of experience always stands to you in future.

I don’t get panicked too easily and always managed to keep a cool head in stressful situations and think rationally. I hope that stands to me! I am very scared of crocodiles, though.

The thing that surprises me regularly is the number of Irish words for wet, cold weather!

There was a time in my life where I could have taken a different direction. I considered not continuing with Irish in college and doing French for my degree instead. Who knows, I could have been un présentateur météo en France, maintenant.

Donncha Ó Murchú is a weather and continuity presenter for TG4. You can follow the account @aimsirTG4