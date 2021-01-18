Pamela Anderson calls on Donald Trump to pardon Julian Assange

Pamela Anderson calls on Donald Trump to pardon Julian Assange
Pamela Anderson (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Mon, 18 Jan, 2021 - 13:58
Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter

Pamela Anderson has urged Donald Trump to pardon Julian Assange, saying the move could add a “positive” to his legacy as US President.

Earlier this month, the WikiLeaks founder won his fight to avoid extradition to the United States but was denied bail on mental health grounds due to the risk of suicide.

The 49-year-old is wanted to face an 18-count indictment, alleging a plot to hack computers and a conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information.

Julian Assange (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Former Baywatch star Anderson, one of Assange’s most high-profile supporters, claimed she has Mr Trump’s ear and that the outgoing president is debating the move.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, the 53-year-old said: “I know that I am in his ear. I know he is debating and we will see what happens.

“He has until midday on the 20th and I hope he makes that decision because I think that could add a positive to his legacy.

“I think that he is obviously against fake news and WikiLeaks is anti-fake news. It would be a perfect way to go out.”

Joe Biden will be inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States on January 20, ending Mr Trump’s time in the White House.

After GMB presenter Susanna Reid suggested that a pardon for Assange is unlikely, Anderson said: “I have been supporting him for a very long time and freedom of speech is really important.

Supporters of Julian Assange outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Yui Mok/PA)

“I think this would be monumental position that Trump could take, that would help with human rights and the rights of a free press because it is a very dangerous situation if we don’t have a free press.

“I think Julian should not be in prison. He is a very mild-mannered, funny, sweet man with two children.

“He wants all of us to have that right to be able to know what is going on in the world.”

Assange’s case has attracted the support of high-profile figures including fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood, Chinese contemporary artist Ai Weiwei, and rapper MIA, who have spoken out in various forms for the Free Assange campaign.

