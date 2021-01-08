Vicky Phelan: If this trial works, I get more time with my kids

Vicky Phelan is all packed up and as ready as she can be to leave her family for "a minimum of six months" — she's leaving her family and traveling to America for a treatment she hopes will prolong her life.

Speaking with Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late Show the brave mum explained why she's making this move: "Even though I don't want to be away from my kids, I'm torn. For me, the way I look at it is I'm very rational and scientific and that's the way I have had to be and the way I cope with things. I rationalise things by saying 'it's short-term pain for long-term gain'."

Vicky told Ryan that on Sunday she'll leave for America — and a shot at extending her time with her children, Amelia and Darragh.

She admitted that it will be tough — "having to leave the kids is going to be big" — as she's going on her own.

And even at this point she isn't definite that she will be able to complete the trial but says she just has to take the chance that it might work for her: "I'm going to stay in a hotel for the first week, on Tuesday and Wednesday I'll have tests and scans...there's still a 5% chance at that stage that I won't be able to do the trial, but it's very slim so I would imagine I will be fine, but they always say 'don't book long-term accommodation in case you are one of those 5%', so I just booked the hotel for the first week but I have booked an Air B&B from the following week for two months."

Vicky explained how they should know after two months if the treatment is working or not.

"If this trial works, I get more time with my kids. They understand it, I've been very open and honest with my kids from the very beginning."

"I'm the type of person that will try something else, I've responded so well to immunotherapy that for me, it's worth a shot. If it doesn't work Ryan, I have no regrets. What I'm scared of most is not coming back or coming back in a coffin. That's why I'm getting upset about leaving because you don't know if I'm going to come back, that is the worry."

Vicky was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2014, three years after receiving an incorrect smear test result that failed to detect any abnormalities.

Speaking about the past year she acknowledged that while "it has been a rough year for everybody" the lockdowns have forced her to actually have a bit of a 'break'.

"For me, things actually slowed down a bit."

"When Covid hit back in March, when we really felt the presence of it in Ireland, I had so much lined up for March because it was International Women's Day, I had loads of talks lined up and I just had to cancel everything. For me, I realised 'I have to slow down here', I was exhausted, I slept quite a lot. It made me re-evaluate the importance of my condition and spending time with people I love."

"One of the main reasons I was doing that type of work was that it really means a lot to me to be able to do this kind of stuff. It's funny, I never knew what I wanted to be when I grew up, but the stuff I do now means so much to me and I get so much out of it, helping other people and working on getting things done for us, but it takes its toll."

Last November, Vicky revealed that her cancer is back.

Posting on Twitter, Ms Phelan said her cancer is growing back slowly and that in addition to growth in three tumours, she has developed a new 3mm tumour in one of her lungs.

“I knew this day would come, and that Pembro would stop keeping all of my tumours at bay," she said at the time.

"But I am so very glad that I fought for Pembro. It has given me almost three years of a quality of life I could never have hoped for on chemotherapy.”

Speaking with Ryan Tubridy this week she noted that her news really shocked people: "When I announced my news in November of last year that my tumours were starting to grow back again, a lot of people said 'Oh my god, I thought you were fine, I thought you were clear,' because I know I look well, and I present really well, I do not look like a sick person and I know that and I'm very lucky...but it doesn't take away from the fact that I have about 10 tumours in my body."

Vicky also spoke with Ryan about her work with Heroes Aid, a charity working on keeping frontline healthcare workers safe & supported during COVID-19.