Joan Collins’ outrageous diary entries to be published

Joan Collins’ outrageous diary entries to be published
Dame Joan Collins’s diaries have been described as ‘unapologetic’ (Ian West/PA)
Fri, 08 Jan, 2021 - 08:03
Sherna Noah, PA Senior Entertainment Correspondent

Joan Collins will publish her “outrageous” and  “uncensored” diaries.

Life AD (After Dynasty) will contain no holds barred insights into other celebrities and “wry insights”.

Publishers describe the 87-year-old actress’s diary entries as “unapologetic”, saying she “doesn’t care”.

They detail encounters with members of the royal family and her “honest insights of other celebrities at parties or dinners”.

The Dynasty star penned almost all the “hilarious” entries within hours of the events they describe.

Publishers said her diaries are “as scandalous as Andy Warhol’s – and pull no punches”.

Life AD is being published by Weidenfeld & Nicolson, which previously published diaries by Evelyn Waugh, Noel Coward, Cecil Beaton, Alan Clark and Sir Michael Palin.

American Horror Story star Joan said: “I am thrilled about being published by Weidenfeld & Nicolson and under the guidance of Alan Samson (the publisher’s chairman).

“He was clever to publish these diaries, ensuring he won’t end up in them.”

Samson said: “It is no surprise that Joan’s elegant and needle-sharp observations as a writer combine the detachment of a great diarist with her active participation in many of the highly entertaining events she describes.”

More in this section

Mother working from home with kids. Quarantine. 'The main thing I remember is guilt.' Readers on homeschooling in lockdown
Jamiroquai’s Jay Kay responds to MAGA fan comparison: I wasn’t with those freaks Jamiroquai’s Jay Kay responds to MAGA fan comparison: I wasn’t with those freaks
Tá homeschool ag teacht! Cúla4 ar Scoil returns to TG4 Tá homeschool ag teacht! Cúla4 ar Scoil returns to TG4
collinspa-sourceplace: uk
Catch 22 UK Premiere - London

George Clooney says DC mayhem dumps Trump family into ‘dustbin of history’

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices