'I’m from Ireland and our currency is taking the piss': Jamie Dornan on reaction to Wild Mountain Thyme 

Jamie Dornan has dismissed as “funny” the scathing reaction over his and co-star Emily Blunt’s Irish accents in the film Wild Mountain Thyme.

Dornan, who is from Holywood in Northern Ireland, and Blunt, who is from London, play star-crossed lovers in the romantic drama set in rural Ireland.

However, their accents in the trailer, released in November, prompted mockery from some Irish viewers, with Dublin Airport’s official Twitter feed calling for the “accent police”.

Emily Blunt on the Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick/PA)

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show’s New Year’s Eve special, the 50 Shades Of Grey star said the response was typical of Irish humour.

Dornan, 38, said: “I thought the reaction was funny. I’m from Ireland and our currency is taking the piss, so it’s rare to put something out there and not have the piss taken. I’m all for it.”

The film, written and directed by John Patrick Shanley, also stars Jon Hamm and Christopher Walken and tells a love story set against the landscapes of rural Ireland.

Dornan and Blunt play lovers Anthony and Rosemary, whose families are caught up in a feud over a hotly contested patch of land that separates their two farms.

Jamie Dornan and Emily Blunt with Graham Norton, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall (Matt Crossick/PA)

Dornan said of the script: “John Patrick Shanley has a kookiness to his work. His are not normal linear movies, they are all a bit heightened and a bit odd, but the words are beautiful.”

Blunt, 37, also praised the writing, adding: “When we read the script, we thought it was so bewitching and completely unique. It is odd, lyrical and romantic so we are just excited for people to see it because it is so uplifting, and it certainly sweeps you away to a magical world. It is just a joy.”

Dornan, who shares three daughters with wife Amelia Warner, said his children had helped him through lockdown.

He said: “If you have kids it can make it a lot harder in many respects but also save you in many ways. They take your mind off the daily trauma while living through a pandemic. They would dress me up and I am all for that – particularly, putting on a dress.”

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One on December 31 at 10.25pm.