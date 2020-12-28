'That permanent brown stream through the middle of Dingle was actually fake tan:' Ask Audrey's guide to 2021

I just had a look back at the predictions I did for 2020. I’m going to put my hands up now and say I might have missed one or two big events. Emer Cronin-Buckley managed to hold on to a boyfriend — in fairness, no-one saw that coming. And now I’m after hearing they have a farmers' market in Ballyphehane. Has the world gone mad? Probably.

Anyway, I’m not going to make an eejit of myself with another list of rosy predictions. So, let me start by saying the new cycle lanes on the southside are a waste of money — water levels will rise so quickly in early 2021, that the most valuable property in Cork City will be at the top of Gurranabraher. I’ve just bought a place up there myself — without a viewing, obviously, because the last thing I need coming up to Christmas is a dose of the norry flu. I don’t have a date for moving yet, but it will definitely be before June 8 , because that’s when Olly Murs is playing Live at the Marquee, and you can hear the ‘singing’ in my house when the wind is coming off the river. Tom Jones is playing on June 2 , but there’s no point in moving in late May just to avoid the horny norry grannies, because I’ll be surrounded by them above in Gurran. No offence to horny norry grannies, but you know yourself.

Anyway, enough about the global catastrophes. The biggest question on the lips in Posh Cork next year — how much did your new lips cost? I know they say the pandemic has affected everyone, but half the Rochestown Road couldn’t visit their holiday homes in Mustique and that money has to go somewhere.

Ten grand went on the Airbnb in Schull. Yes, that only got you four nights down there but the alternative was to stay in Cork and wonder what people were saying about you on the pier in Crookhaven. Anyway, long story short, there is a lot of spare cash floating around Ballintemple and the Blackrock Road. There is also a fair bit of extra flesh floating around because gluttony was the only pleasure available to most of us in 2020. So the extra cash is going to be put to work on the extra flesh, and I’d say there will be a lot of very tidy people pounding down the Marina by July, pretending they lost the food-baby thanks to a dose of Spiderman lunges with Joe Wicks. (I wouldn’t mind a few lunges with him myself.)

Another thing we’ll all be doing in 2021 is getting on a plane. We won’t be desperate enough to follow the example of those daft Aussies who paid good money in 2020 to board a flight in Sydney which flew them to... wait for it... Sydney. They were called 'flights to nowhere'. Or Shannon as it’s known over here.

But I think we’ll take our chances and fly overseas next year. Don’t get me wrong, West Cork and Kerry have a lot going for them — the rain was so powerful that it washed away my five-grand-on-a-staycation tears. (It washed away other things as well — that permanent brown stream through the middle of Dingle was actually fake tan, thank God.)

Speaking of Dingle, there are two types of people in the world. The first type of person reckons the locals in Dingle will shrug their shoulders and say, ‘Yerra we had a good run of it with Fungi'. The second type of person has obviously never met a Kerry man. The guy who invented the mechanical shark in Jaws? My prediction is he’ll be getting a lot of phone calls from 066 numbers in the new year. (“Do you do dolphins, do you?”)

All the dolphins in the world won’t entice visitors from the UK. Say what will about Brexit, but it’s hard to book a B&B in west Kerry when a pound sterling will only buy you half a packet of Tayto. The only way to hear an English accent by the Atlantic coast this year is to go and stand next to someone born in Kinsale. (Be careful, you’d never know what you might catch. #Itchy.)

My only wish is that enough Brits can still afford to go to Marbella. At least that way I can still have two bottles of white over lunch and fall asleep in my gazpacho (it's cold tomato soup, you wouldn’t like it). I find that no matter what an Irish person does in Spain, there is always a British couple at the next table doing something worse. We’d be lost without them.

Now, GAA. I put out a few feelers among the sportswriters in the Examiner. (Not the kind of feelers that would have me up in front of HR, I’m in final warning territory there.) The consensus inside is that the Cork County Board will do what their football and hurling supporters have been demanding for years, and give up. Yes, that guy sitting next to you in Semple Stadium screaming “Jesus, lads, would ye ever just give up!!?” — he’s finally going to get his wish. My prediction is that following a review called The Way Forward, the county board will decide to remove Cork’s men's teams from inter-county competition and focus instead on hosting Bruce Springsteen concerts in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. In fairness, Cork supporters have suffered enough. It’s time to call a halt. (On the men. The women are our only hope now.)

My Conor tells me that Irish rugby is going to return to past glory in 2021. I said, great, are we looking at another Grand Slam? He said, no, Ireland will be doing well to beat the Italians, so we’ll be back where we were 20 years ago when international rugby was just an excuse to go on the piss. Happy days.

This brings us to dating trends. (There was a time before Tinder when rugby international weekends were a way to meet someone from a fee-paying school, or some social-climber from Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh dying to get his greasy paws on someone from Scoil Mhuire.) First of all, I predict that dating will continue in 2021, even though it always ends in disappointment. Partners won’t be chosen for their looks or bank balance, not even on the Model Farm Road. The main factor when it comes to finding a long-term partner/quickie in Paul Street Car Park is whether or not the other person is up for getting a vaccine. This is a good way to avoid both Covid-19 and two hours in Starbucks with some guy who thinks Donald Trump remains the rightful president of America.

Anyway, enough of the gloom. 2021 is bound to be better than 2020, unless they decide to get Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman together again for season two of The Undoing. (The name is nearly as foolish as New Twopothouse. And that was the best thing about the show.)

So I can see 2021 being the greatest year ever. Unless water levels fail to rise and I’m stuck living up at the top of Gurran. I’d be scarlet for myself, girl.