Rebekah Vardy: There could be resolution with Coleen Rooney

Rebekah Vardy has hinted that she and Coleen Rooney could settle their differences soon
Rebekah Vardy: There could be resolution with Coleen Rooney

Rebekah Vardy attending the Pride of Sport Awards 2019 held in London.

Mon, 21 Dec, 2020 - 06:46
Sherna Noah, PA

The pair have been locked in a libel battle after Rooney accused Vardy of leaking “false stories” about her private life.

Vardy, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, denies the accusations and is suing Rooney for damages for libel.

She told Hello! magazine: “The new year could potentially see a resolution between us.

“I’m pretty sure the public are sick of reading about it, too.” She also told the magazine she is enjoying training for Dancing On Ice.

Rebekah Vardy (right) and Coleen Rooney (left).
Rebekah Vardy (right) and Coleen Rooney (left).

“I’m so excited and loving every minute of it,” she said.

“I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been in. I’m fit, healthy and happy and when I’m on the ice I feel exhilarated and as free as a bird.” And she said she is even more determined to enjoy Christmas with her children because of her own experiences growing up.

“My family were Jehovah’s Witnesses,” Vardy said.

“I wasn’t allowed to celebrate Christmas or go to birthday parties, to attend school assemblies – the list goes on. On Christmas Day, I had to join the church elders to knock on people’s doors and try to convert them.

“I feel like I missed out on so many precious times. That’s why I go crazy with decorations now. It’s almost as if I’m reliving my childhood. I want to do everything I couldn’t do when I was younger.” The full interview is in Hello! magazine, out now.

More in this section

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 Strictly Come Dancing crowns glitterball trophy winner
Graham Norton final BBC Radio 2 programme ‘End of an era’ as Graham Norton presents final Radio 2 show
"Non-Stop" - Los Angeles Premiere Liam Neeson delights hospital staff with special delivery
Strictly Come Dancing 2020

Bill Bailey emotional as he is crowned Strictly Come Dancing winner

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices