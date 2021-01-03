Marian Finucane documentary: 'two 15-year-old adolescents who were addicted to each other and forgot to grow up'

A new feature-length documentary about legendary RTÉ presenter Marian Finucane marks the first anniversary of her death.

Marian, airing tomorrow, January 4, will tell the story of the life and career of the much-loved radio broadcaster, who broke with societal taboos by discussing topics such as divorce, homosexuality, and contraception on air during her long career.

Her husband and partner of 40 years, John Clarke, recounts his memories of Marian in the documentary, painting an intimate portrait of the life the pair built together before his beloved confidante passed away unexpectedly earlier this year.

Marian has been described as both a love letter from her husband, who describes their relationship as “two 15-year-old adolescents who were addicted to each other and forgot to grow up,” as well as an honest recounting of the highs and lows of their lives.

The feature follows their love story all the way from when John first met Marian, “this tall blonde woman with a pair of red trousers”, to finding her at their home in Kildare following her death on January 2, 2020.

John Clarke will take us behind his wife's public persona, painting an intimate portrait of their 40-year life together.

The documentary also recounts Marian’s extraordinary career at RTÉ, which spanned 45 years and saw her present several programmes on RTÉ Radio One. As well as hosting the first episodes of Liveline, her own The Marian Finucane Show, had one of the highest ratings in Irish radio.

The award-winning broadcaster and activist was known as a tough but sympathetic interviewer who never shied away from tough subjects, many of which ignited protests from religious organisations. “She was brave when it was hard to be brave”, producer Betty Purcell said of her co-worker.

Marian and John had two children, one of whom passed away at age eight in 1990 after a battle with leukemia. Marian was about to become a grandmother before her sudden passing, due to apparent heart failure. The 69-year-old was still working for RTÉ at the time and was set to retire later in the year.

John Clarke said that his wife "made the colours brighter and the world a bit easier to live in," while speaking at her funeral last January.

Marian is directed and produced by Kate O’Callaghan and Patrick Farrelly of the award-winning documentary ‘Nuala’, a 2011 film narrated by Marian about novelist and close friend, Nuala O’Faolain.

Watch January 4 on RTÉ One at 9:35 pm.