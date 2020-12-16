WATCH: Man proposes to his girlfriend driving the incoming train at Pearse Station

WATCH: Man proposes to his girlfriend driving the incoming train at Pearse Station

Man proposes to his girlfriend driving the incoming train at Pearse Station. Screengrab: Twitter.com/Clodagh1990/

Wed, 16 Dec, 2020 - 09:29
Anna O’Donoghue

Amidst the craziness that is 2020, there have been a few moments scattered throughout the year that have made us stop and think.

For midwife Clodagh Maher it was 9pm on Tuesday night when she witnessed this adorable public proposal at Pearse Station after finishing a busy 13-hour hospital shift.

She noticed a man standing at the end of the platform holding flowers and standing beside a large sign with the words 'Will you marry me?'  printed on it. 

Inritgruid by the going-ons, she decided to take out her phone, not realising that the person he was proposing to was the driver of the incoming train.

Luckily for us, she caught the entire thing on camera.

“Didn’t think anything could perk me up after a busy 13hr shift, and some Gent goes and PROPOSES to his GF driving the incoming train at Pearse Station,” she tweeted with the video.

The train driver and soon-to-be newlywed Paula Carbó Zea has since spotted the video of her special moment on Twitter and has thanked Clodagh for sharing.

"Thank so much for sharing this moment. I was so surprised and at the same time excited," she replied. 

"Thank you to everyone who was involved to make this moment beautiful and perfect".

More in this section

Harry Potter castle hiring ‘trainee wizards’ ahead of 2021 season Harry Potter castle hiring ‘trainee wizards’ ahead of 2021 season
Catch 22 UK Premiere - London George Clooney reveals his pick to be the next James Bond
'I'm ugly crying': The German Christmas ad leaving people in tears 'I'm ugly crying': The German Christmas ad leaving people in tears
TRIC Awards 50th Birthday - London

Frankie Bridge praises ‘brave’ Jesy Nelson after Little Mix exit

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices