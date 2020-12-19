This Much I Know: Elise Brennan

My parents offered me the sort of support where I could feel comfortable telling them my dream was to become a full-time actress someday. My family are not in the showbiz or in that industry at all, and I always self-funded everything. I definitely feel I got my entrepreneurial side from my father — He always worked in many different projects and has always been such a hard worker. My mother is a very talented artist and grew up dancing, playing piano and winning all-Ireland gymnastic competitions. So, I definitely got my musical and artistic side from my Mam.

if someone offered to me on a plate in front of me to swap for a more ‘normal, straight-laced, structured’ life I wouldn’t. I wouldn’t swap my life for the world. I really believe I was meant to be doing what I’m doing. Each day being something different.

It’s not easy at all. In fact, the life I’ve been leading has been very challenging. I moved around a lot, moved career industries a lot. I worked for the Cannes Lions Festival in France, I’ve worked for Universal Music in London, I’ve worked for IMG models.

It’s all I’ve ever known and so I guess the only reason I’m still living life this way is that I’ve made it my mission to always love what I do. I’ve been very good at quitting a job I don’t like. My goal in life is to wake up every day loving the job I have and being happy to make those calls, those relationships, and those meetings. Nothing has been handed to me on a silver plate.

I’ve been professionally acting for eight years now. The greatest challenge I faced was moving to New York in 2017 and deciding to up and leave everything I had accomplished here in Dublin to pursue my acting career further. I spent thousands on getting my O-1 artist visa, spent thousands on acting classes and where I could get myself in front of a room full of agents and casting directors by the end of the week. I think I felt that by moving to a city that never sleeps like New York, I would achieve my goals and dreams a lot quicker than progressing further in Ireland. I was so very wrong.

I didn’t manage to get an agent and many productions I got shortlisted for wouldn’t risk hiring me as I was a visa holder, so as much as I practised my perfect American accent and stayed fit and trained as much as I could, nothing seemed to be enough. Being so close to getting cast (twice) on two major Netflix shows and having to be released because of the visa I had was heartbreaking. So, I made the decision to get out only after five months.

I bought a one-way ticket to London in early 2018 with Harry (my partner) and decided to start again and much slower this time around. Ireland is in a great place right now in terms of the film industry and so I’m very thankful to be working here.

My proudest achievement has been setting up a business that enables employment for artists and talent in Ireland. I set up Glas Studios to provide respect, love and trust in Ireland and the talent it has to offer.

In times of real crisis, I turn to my Dad. I feel that I could call Dad at any time of the day or night 24/7 and he’d be there to pick up the phone. He’s such an awesome listener and as much as he doesn’t understand what I do or get up to half the time, he will always just get me.

He never once told me that what I’m looking to achieve in life may be too farfetched, too much of a lottery, too much of a risk. His ultimate goal is to see me happy and he knows what makes me happy so he gives me his full support. All the same, I certainly know that I drive him stone mad with worry most days!

Sometimes I would love to be the person who gets tired at a reasonable time (before 10pm) or have my mind just rest would be nice now and again. I guess it comes from being self-employed but I’m always on and never off. My constant over-analysing and double-checking everything surprises me.

I am scared of not living my life to its fullest potential. I’m scared of being that ‘retired woman in her 70s’ (I can’t even imagine ever retiring so that’s very much a vague generalisation!) looking back on her life and regretting having not made her life the best it could be.