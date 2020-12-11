Mariah Carey finally tops the chart with All I Want For Christmas Is You

The song initially peaked at number two in 1994, missing out to East 17’s Stay Another Day, and the last three years have seen it return to match that original chart position.

But it has now reached the top spot following a closely fought battle with fellow festive anthem Last Christmas by Wham!.

The track notched up 10.8 million streams over the last seven days – the most in a week by any song in 2020 so far.

The uptempo R&B-tinged song has become a hallmark of the festive period and earned Carey the “Queen of Christmas” title.

It has secured 1.24 million pure sales in its lifetime, making it the UK’s 84th best-selling song, according to Official Charts Company data.

All I Want For Christmas Is You also breaks another chart record – no other song has spent more weeks in the top 40 before eventually reaching number one.

Carey said: “Happy Christmas UK. We finally made it. We are keeping the Christmas spirit alive together despite how dismal the year’s been. Love you always. Joy to the world.” The news was announced by Scott Mills on BBC Radio 1’s The Official Chart show.

He said: “Truly one of the greatest songs never to be number one has finally reached the top spot and on the 11th of December. Hopefully it can hold on until Christmas Day.” Carey leads the way as a number of Christmas songs return to the charts, including Last Christmas by Wham! at two, Fairytale Of New York by the Pogues featuring Kirsty MacColl at four and Shakin’ Stevens’ Merry Christmas Everyone at six.

On the albums chart, rocker Yungblud scores his first number one with Weird!, beating Together At Christmas by Michael Ball and Alfie Boe at number two.

The Doncaster star, real name Dominic Harrison, said he plans to melt down his award and turn it into safety pins which he will send to 150 fans as a thank-you.

He said: “We went number one. What the hell? I just can’t really speak right now, it’s mental. I just want to say a massive thank-you to each and every one of you who got the album, as always this is ours.

“To have a number one rock album at Christmas is mental. Up the rock and roll scene, up the punks, I just want to say thank-you so much.

“Yungblud is not me, it is us, this is our award. We are weird. Stay weird, be proud to be weird, be proud to be different, I love each and every one of you.”

[readmore40188753[/readmore]