Pet Corner: Gifts to buy from local animal charities

Cork Dog Action Welfare Group

Cork DAWG’s 2021 calendar is now available and they are selling Christmas cards, too. Each month, the calendars feature a dog that the charity rehomes. To buy, email: info@dogactionwelfaregroup.ie.

Donate: www.dogactionwelfaregroup.ie/donate/.

Munster Lost & Found

This pet helpline reunites missing animals with their owners. They also rehome pets given up for adoption or that have not been reclaimed.

They have a fundraising Facebook page selling necklaces, knitwear, and more gift ideas.

The Munster Lost & Found 2021 calendar (featuring Chonaill, a rescued wolfhound cross on the cover) and Christmas cards are available through the page, or from Abbeyville Vets, Beantown Cafe, in Bishopstown, Pet Essentials Pet Shop, in Carrigaline, Pets Plus Pet Shop, in Cobh, and Sunbeam Vets, Kinsale Road Roundabout. See www.facebook.com/Funds-for-Munster-Lost-and-Found-Rescue-109045787493985/ or donate at http://munsterlostandfound.com/shop-donate/

The Donkey Sanctuary Ireland

This charity has over 1,800 donkeys and mules. Their open farm in Liscarroll, which is home to 134 donkeys, is temporarily closed, because of Covid-19.

Their 2021 calendar is available online and a unique ‘stocking filler’ would be a donkey adoption for one year, which includes a certificate, a pencil sketch print, the story of your donkey, and a twice-yearly update.

Visit: www.adoptadonkey.ie/.

Dogs Trust

This charity has been working in Ireland since 2005 and has 148 dogs in its care and it never destroys a healthy dog.

Sponsor a dog or a puppy playgroup online. The team keeps each sponsor updated with emails and letters throughout the year. Visit: www.dogstrust.ie.

Seal Rescue Ireland

They rescue seals found sick, injured, or orphaned. In Co Wexford, it is the only seal-rescue centre in the country. Sponsor a seal this Christmas. Or buy the seal calendar, a biodiversity gift pack, or seal buddies tree decorations.

www.sealrescueireland.org/.