George Clooney says he was taken to hospital after losing weight for new film

George Clooney says he was taken to hospital after losing weight for new film

George Clooney has revealed he was taken to hospital with excruciating stomach pains after losing almost two stone for his latest film (Netflix/PA)

Thu, 10 Dec, 2020 - 08:19
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

George Clooney has revealed he was taken to hospital with excruciating stomach pains after losing almost two stone for his latest film.

The Hollywood actor both directs and stars in Netflix sci-fi movie The Midnight Sky, playing a lone scientist trying to warn a returning spaceship of catastrophe on Earth.

To prepare for the role of a post-apocalyptic survivor, Clooney, 59, embarked on a weight loss drive but was diagnosed with pancreatitis and suspects his diet may have played a part.

George Clooney stars in sci-fi drama The Midnight Sky alongside newcomer Caoilinn Springall (Netflix/PA)

He told the Mirror: “I think I was trying too hard to lose the weight quickly and probably wasn’t taking care of myself.”

Clooney, in his first film role since 2016, added: “It took a few weeks to get better and as a director it’s not so easy because you need energy.

“We were out on this glacier in Finland, which made it a lot harder work. But it certainly helped with the character. This is bigger than anything I’ve done before and it was like herding cats to get it done. But, you know, it was fun.”

The Midnight Sky is based Lily Brooks-Dalton’s acclaimed 2016 novel Good Morning, Midnight.

Clooney plays astronomer Augustine Lofthouse, stricken with illness and alone in a deserted Arctic observatory station.

The film also stars British actress Felicity Jones, who shot the film while pregnant.

The Midnight Sky will be in select UK cinemas and on Netflix from December 23.

More in this section

Women in Film and TV Awards Kay Burley confirms time off Sky News after breaking Covid-19 rules
'Housewives would be well-advised to leave their Christmas shopping for some other day' 'Housewives would be well-advised to leave their Christmas shopping for some other day'
'Let the adventures begin': John McAreavey welcomes first child with wife Tara Brennan 'Let the adventures begin': John McAreavey welcomes first child with wife Tara Brennan
clooneypa-sourceplace: uk
People Olivia Jade Giannulli

Lori Loughlin’s daughter breaks silence on college admissions scandal

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices